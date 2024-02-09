Top 5 Ohio State alumni to win Rookie of the Year awards in NFL ft. CJ Stroud

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a history of farming talents who make it big in the NFL. Since 2016, the school had six representatives who won the NFL Rookie of the Year award (both offensive and defensive).

This article will look at some former Buckeyes who made an instant impression in the big league. They picked up NFL honors in the first season after they left Ohio State.

Top 5 former Ohio State players to win NFL Rookie of the Year awards

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore won the DROY after leaving Ohio State in 2016

#5. Marshon Lattimore, 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Marshon Lattimore won the 2017 DROY award after a superb debut season with the New Orleans Saints. He finished with 52 combined tackles (43 solo), 18 pass deflections, five interceptions and a touchdown in 13 NFL games.

Lattimore played three seasons with the Buckeyes before being drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 draft.

#4. Nick Bosa, 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nick Bosa clinched the DROY award in 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive end finished his first season in the NFL with nine sacks and 47 tackles in the regular season. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl, but San Francisco lost the big game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nick played three seasons with the Buckeyes before he was picked second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 draft.

#3. Garrett Wilson, 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Garrett Wilson won the 2022 OROY award after an incredible campaign with the New York Jets. The wideout set a franchise record for receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103 yards) while catching four touchdowns.

Wilson spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes before he was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

#2. Joey Bosa, 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Joey Bosa was named the 2016 DROY after a solid season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his first season in the NFL, the linebacker finished with 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Joey played three years with the Buckeyes before going to the Chargers as the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

#1. CJ Stroud, 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year

CJ Stroud won the OROY award in 2023 after a stellar season with the Houston Texans. The quarterback finished the regular season with 4108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He helped Houston clinch the AFC South and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Stroud played three seasons with Ohio State before he was picked second overall by the Texans in the 2023 NFL draft.