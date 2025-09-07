  • home icon
  "How is this not a bigger story?": Fans speculate Arch Manning's shoulder injury as video of Texas QB's distress goes viral from San Jose State game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:00 GMT
San Jose State v Texas - Source: Getty
San Jose State v Texas - Source: Getty

Arch Manning helped the Texas Longhorns secure a dominating 38-7 victory over the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday. After a disappointing loss to Ohio State in the season opener, the quarterback put up an impressive display of his dual-threat abilities.

However, a clip of Manning in visible pain while making a pass is going viral on social media. It ended up being an incompletion, raising concerns about a potential shoulder injury to the quarterback.

You can check out the clip below:

Fans in the comments shared their thoughts on the quarterback's potential shoulder injury.

After last week's game against the Buckeyes, former Packers star Kurt Benkert talked about the possibility that Manning was suffering from a shoulder injury, which resulted in his poor performance against Ryan Day's team. Manning had completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception.

However, after Week 2's game against San Jose State, it looks like Benkert's concerns might have some weight to them. Despite this, Arch Manning completed 19 of 30 passes attempted for 295 yards and five total touchdowns.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian opens up about Arch Manning's performance against San Jose State in Week 2

In the post-game press conference, Steve Sarkisian heaped praise on the quarterback for making a successful comeback in Week 2 after last week's Ohio State disappointment.

He highlighted how Arch utilized his dual-threat abilities on the field.

"I thought he played aggressively," Sarkisian said as per ESPN. "He threw the ball down the field. I thought he did a great job extending plays. He used his arm to create explosive plays. He used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown."
Coach Sarkisian did not seem too concerned about a potential injury to his starting quarterback either.

"I don't know. News to me," Sarkisian said per the Statesman.

The Longhorns next take on the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 4:15 pm ET. Can Arch Manning continue this winning momentum and help his team become a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year?

