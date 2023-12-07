How did Colorado Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam die? Exploring illustrious career of Buffs legend

Rashaan Salaam, a former star running back and Heisman Trophy winner, was found dead in a park near the University of Colorado's campus in December 2016. A homeless guy discovered his body, and it quickly became evident that his death was not due to natural causes.

As the news of Salaam's death spread, it also came to light that he had struggled with the weight of the high expectations that followed him in the wake of winning the prestigious Heisman Award.

Investigators found a note near the former running back's body, and after further investigation, it was discovered that Salaam had taken his own life. He had purchased a .357 Magnum revolver legally in Colorado only a little over a year prior, and it was found lying beside him when his body was discovered.

Some reports suggested that he had felt weighed down by this burden, almost as a curse rather than a blessing, for the rest of his life.

“A couple times he told me, he wished he never won the Heisman,” former RB Mike Rozier said, per SI. “It was too much pressure for him.”

USA TODAY Sports reported that police found a note in his pocket stating,

“Some days good. Some days bad. (Expletive) Rashaan Salaam. Don’t be sad!! No funerals.”

They found another yellow sticky note in the car he drove to the park.

“No memorials wakes funerals. Let me rest in peace.”

Rashaan Salaam: An icon in Buffs football history

Born in San Diego, California, Rashaan Salaam was the son of Teddy Washington, who later changed his name to Sulton Salaam, and was a former running back for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Salaam’s football career began in college at Colorado, where he played from 1992 to 1994. Salaam’s college football career was distinguished by winning the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, and Doak Walker Award in 1994.

In his stellar 1994 college football season, he rushed for 2,055 yards, a feat shared by only three other collegiate running backs. He scored 24 touchdowns, contributing considerably to Colorado's incredible 11-1 season record.

Subsequently, Salaam joined the NFL and played for multiple teams, including the Chicago Bears (1995–1997), Cleveland Browns (1999), Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers (both in 1999), Memphis Maniax (2001), San Francisco 49ers (2003), and the Toronto Argonauts (2004).

He continued to achieve success in the NFL as a running back. Despite solid professional highlights, including 1,684 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, Rashaan Salaam’s NFL career did not quite match the extraordinary success of his college years.