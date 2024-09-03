How long was Bill O'Brien with the Texans? Looking at Boston College HC's career

Bill O'Brien coached his first game with the Boston College Eagles last night. This was a successful start for him, with the Eagles easily defeating the No. 10-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

Boston College is O'Brien's first head coaching role since he departed the NFL's Houston Texans in 2020. But how long was O'Brien with the Texans?

How long was Bill O'Brien with the Texans?

O'Brien was with the Houston Texans for seven seasons. He started with the team in 2014, having left his role with the Penn State Nittany Lions to take the Houston job.

He stayed with the Texas-based team until he was fired in the 2020 season.

How successful was Bill O'Brien with the Houston Texans?

O'Brien took over a Texans team that went 2-14 the previous year. He was immediately able to turn them around with a 9-7 season. However, they would miss out on the playoffs.

For the following two seasons (2015 and 2016), Houston would also have a 9-7 season. But on both of these occasions, the team made the playoffs, failing in the wild-card and then division rounds, respectively.

2017 was a poor season for O Brien and the Texans, with the team falling to a 4-12 record. But this poor form did not last long, as they would make the playoffs in the following two seasons, winning the AFC South in the process.

However, the team was not able to convert their strong regular-season performances into the postseason, with another wild-card game loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

2019 looked like Houston would finally make it to the AFC championship game, as they were leading the Kansas City Chiefs by 24 points early in the game. But a Patrick Mahomes-inspired comeback put their playoff chances to bed for another season.

Coach O'Brien was fired by the Texans after a 0-4 start to the 2020 season. This meant that in the seven years he was the coach, he won 54 games and lost 52 games.

