How many former Alabama players are in the 2024 playoff? Full list of former Crimson Tide members in the hunt for a Super Bowl

The NFL playoffs begin tonight and 14 teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl. Every one of those players who started their journey to a potential Super Bowl was drafted into the NFL from college.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has produced some of the highest-paid and most talked about players in recent history.

Here is a list of all of the players who went to the University of Alabama and are playing on teams that have made the NFL playoffs this season.

In total, Alabama has 36 players who are in the playoffs, they are:

Baltimore Ravens - 2 players

Jayln Armour-Davis

Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens had a strong regular season, winning the AFC North with a 13-4 record, which also gave them the number one seed in the AFC. From Alabama, Marlon Humphrey has recorded 22 tackles this season

Buffalo Bills - 1 Player

Damien Harris

The Bills won the number 2 seed in the AFC after a last week victory over the Miami Dolphins. Alabama graduate Damien Harris forms part of a strong run game for Buffalo behind quarterback Josh Allen

Cleveland Browns - 4 Players

Amari Cooper

Alex Leatherwood

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jedrick Willis Jr

Four former Alabama players are with the Browns, including Amari Cooper, who has a team-leading 1,250 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

Detroit Lions- 3 players

Brian Branch

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jameson Williams

The Lions made the playoffs and hope to win a playoff game for the first time since 1991. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Green Bay Packers - 1 player

Kenyan Drake

In their first season without long-term quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers had no trouble in making the playoffs with new quarterback Jordan Love. Alabama graduate Kenyan Drake only has two carries this season for a total of 0 yards.

Houston Texans - 5 players

Will Anderson Jr

Christian Harris

Kareem Jackson

John Metchie III

Henry To'oto'o

After last year's poor season, the Houston Texans have transformed into a competitive team. Number 3 pick Will Anderson Jr has recorded 7 sacks this year.

Los Angeles Rams - 2 players

Miller Forristall

Carson Tinker

The Rams have made the playoffs after last year's struggles. Tight end Miller Forristall has not played all season, while Carson Tinker is the Rams long snapper.

Miami Dolphins - 5 players

Lester Cotton

Raekwon Davis

Da'Shawn Hand

Tua Tagovailoa

Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins have been a high-scoring team all season, but have struggled to defeat a team with a better record than themselves. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is an MVP candidate, having scored 29 touchdowns so far this season

Philadelphia Eagles - 7 Players

Landon Dickerson

Jalen Hurts

Josh Jobe

Julio Jones

Eli Ricks

DeVonta Smith

Tyler Steen

The Eagles started the season strong, but struggled in their final six games, winning only one. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is another MVP candidate throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 3 players

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Najee Harris

Levis Williams

The Steelers have had another winning season under head coach Mike Tomlin. Najee Harris leads the team in rushing yards with 1,035 and has scored 8 touchdowns.

Former Alabama players in Super Bowl

Apart from the several former Alabama players that were a part of this year's playoffs, there are two former Alabama players in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers - 1 Player

Cameron Latu

Sidelined by injuries since August 2023, Cameron Latu will be one of the two players representing the Crimson Tide in Super Bowl LVIII. Latu, a third round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, did not make an appearance for the 49ers this season.

Kansas City Chiefs - 1 Player

Isaiah Buggs

A practice squad player for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buggs has had limited playing time this season putting up two tackles. The defensive end will not be on the active roster as the Chiefs head to Las Vegas, but will ensure that at least one Bama player wins the Super Bowl this season.