How many people does NRG Stadium in Houston hold? National Championship 2024 Stadium details explored

The college football National Championship is set to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In the National Championship, the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Washington Huskies at the stadium home that is home to the NFL's Houston Texans.

Currently, the capacity for a football game at NRG Stadium is 72,220 and the stadium has hosted events like WrestleMania and music concerts. It will also be one of the venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How much does it cost to get into the National Championship?

According to the ticket reseller website, Gametime, the cheapest ticket to get into the National Championship is $933, and the most expensive ticket is $10,381.

However, the prices of tickets dropped after the matchup of Michigan vs. Washington got locked in on Monday evening.

The highest-priced ticket was $12,055 per ticket after Michigan won and before Texas lost to Washington.

Since the Huskies advanced to the National Championship, the school has already sold out their allotted 20,000 tickets.

Who's favored to win the National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime in the Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship, while the Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Since the matchup has been set, Michigan opened as a 4.5-point favorite and the line has held, but with four days still to go, plenty could change.

The Huskies are also in a familiar spot, as Washington has been an underdog in its past two games.

"I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that," Washington linebacker Bralen Trice said. "You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time."

Michigan, meanwhile, has dealt with plenty of controversy this season with all the sign-stealing allegations. Coach Jim Harbaugh said he's proud of how his team has responded.

"It's almost been an unfair advantage, all the things that the team has gone through," Harbaugh said. "We don't care anymore. Don't care what people say. Don't care about anything that comes up. We just know we're going to overcome it."

Kickoff for the National Championship is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.