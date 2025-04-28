How many Tennessee players were drafted in the 2025 NFL draft? List of Volunteers who were selected

The Tennessee Volunteers had a mildly successful draft in 2025, with four of their players being selected to join the NFL full-time. While other programs had a much more successful draft, likely Ohio State with 14 players or Ole Miss with eight, the process was overall a successful one for the school, which secured a spot among the programs to have multiple former players join the professionals.
Here's the list of all the players the Tennessee Volunteers drafted in 2025.
List of Tennessee players who were selected in the 2024 NFL draft
#4 Dylan Sampson - RB, Cleveland Browns
Dylan Sampson was the lowest pick from Tennessee in 2025. He was selected with the 126th pick in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. Sampson was a Second Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, a year in which he also led the conference in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns. Possibly the most talented Tennessee player selected, but he suffered from the low stock the NFL puts on running backs.
#3 Dont'e Thornton Jr. - WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Dont'e Thornton Jr. was another fourth-round pick from Tennessee, being selected with the 108th pick of the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2024, Thornton Jr. recorded 661 rushing yards, with six touchdowns in 26 catches for the Vols. All these numbers were career highs for the wide receiver. If anything can be said about him is that he's a big target. He had previously played for Oregon.
#2 Omarr Norman-Lott - DT, Kansas City Chiefs
This year's draft focused on defensive tackles, and the Chiefs selected former Vols, Norman-Lott, with the 63rd pick. Tennessee was his second team, starting his career at Arizona State. Throughout his career, he recorded 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. In 2024, he had four sacks.
#1 James Pearce Jr. - DL, Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee's only first-round pick, defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the 26th pick of the NFL draft. Pearce Jr. was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2023 and 2024. Last season, he had 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 tackles for a loss. While 2024 was a career high for tackles, he had 15 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks in 2023.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change