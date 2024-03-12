How to watch Alabama's 2024 spring game? Details about Kalen DeBoer's debut showdown in Tuscaloosa

It is the start of a new chapter in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The program is heading toward a new direction after Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this year following a 17-season tenure and six national championships. Former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was named as Saban's successor and fans are expecting him to continue the legacy that the program carries in the world of college football.

The first chance that DeBoer gets to showcase his coaching skills in Tuscaloosa is during Alabama's spring practice. Furthermore, the program's annual A-day game, which is the 15th and the final practice of spring football, will be broadcast on television. So where can fans watch the Crimson Tide's spring scrimmage?

How to watch Alabama's 2024 spring game?

Fans can catch all the action of the Crimson Tide's 2024 A-day game from the comfort of their homes. The final practice game of their spring scrimmage will be broadcast on the ESPN network. It is also the only game to be broadcast on the network's main channel, similar to Colorado's spring scrimmage under Deion Sanders last season.

The game is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2024. It will be played at the program's home turf, the Bryant Denny Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT).

While the expectations will be high from Kalen DeBoer, he also has a pretty successful track record to prove himself. Last season, he led the Washington Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a national championship final. Despite losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the Natty, DeBoer recorded a 25-3 overall record during his two-season stint with the Huskies.

In February, Alabama also announced the date of their annual homecoming game. They will face Missouri on October 26 in their 2024 Homecoming game, which will also be DeBoer's first homecoming game in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe opens up about why he decided to stay after Nick Saban's retirement

Jalen Milroe, who had a breakout campaign last year, recently opened up about the impact Nick Saban's retirement had on the team. He talked about how teams were trying to lure him into the transfer portal. He also said that he considers his game to be a work in progress and that DeBoer and his coaching staff are doing their best to improve his game on the field.

"I'm nowhere near a finished product," Jalen Milroe said, as per 247Sports. Coach Mitch, Coach Sheridan, are doing a really good job with me, and Coach DeBoer is putting me in the direction to be the best quarterback in the country."

