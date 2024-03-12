The Alabama Crimson Tide will begin a new era under head coach Kalen DeBoer. With Nick Saban's retirement earlier this year, fans in Tuscaloosa have been constantly wondering about the impact of this decision on the program and how DeBoer can continue Saban's legacy with the Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer will now get a chance to showcase his capabilities as a leader as Alabama prepares for their A-day game of spring practice. This will be DeBoer's first debut game after arriving in Tuscaloosa and is scheduled to take place on April 13 at around 4:00 p.m. ET.

Furthermore, as per reports, Alabama's A-day game will be the only game to be broadcast on ESPN's main channel, just like how the Colorado Buffaloes had their spring game on the channel last season after Deion Sanders took over in Boulder. This bumps up the level of excitement in the CFB world to witness the new Crimson Tide team on the field under DeBoer.

With this announcement, fans have already started debating about Alabama's campaign under their new head coach. One fan even went on to say that DeBoer will not be successful in helping the Crimson Tide qualify for bowl games:

"Bama won't be eligible this bowl season"

Another fan commented that the Alabama Crimson Tide will have a campaign similar to what the Colorado Buffaloes had last season under "Coach Prime". According to this fan, they will have a strong start with a weak finish.

"They will have a season like Colorado too. Ranked in the beginning of the season and be a nobody by week 12."

Here are a few more reactions to Alabama's A-day game announcement on X:

Before arriving in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban's replacement, Kalen DeBoer had quite the success during his two-season stint with the Washington Huskies. Last season, he successfully led them to a Pac-12 championship and a national title game against Michigan, which they unfortunately lost.

With an already established track record, fans will expect DeBoer to showcase the same level of brilliance with the Crimson Tide. Despite the team losing a few key players in the 30-day transfer window after Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer still possesses a strong roster to continue Alabama's winning ways in college football.

Alabama players want Kalen DeBoer to be authentic and not try to copy Nick Saban

As the Crimson Tide began their spring practice training, the players had some advice for their new head coach. According to veteran OL Tyler Booker, they requested DeBoer to be authentic and try not to model Nick Saban's work ethic as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide.

"The thing we all told Coach DeBoer is, 'Don't come here and try to be Nick Saban, be you.' Because he has been successful everywhere he's been. And it's up to us to adapt to his culture, and him to adapt to our culture as well, so we can become one."

While DeBoer has brought changes to the program and the post-Nick Saban era, he is not making drastic changes to a few things important to the team and the players, such as the fourth-quarter conditioning plan.

Can Kalen DeBoer lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship in his debut campaign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

