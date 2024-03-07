"Quit feeling sorry for yourself": Kalen DeBoer opens up on events that led to Alabama job offer days after natty loss to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan

Kalen DeBoer experienced a roller coaster of emotions after falling short of a national title with Washington's 34-13 loss to Michigan in January. He was initially focused on his team rather than contemplating a job change. The defeat felt like a setback, especially considering Washington's progress since going 4-8 in 2021, the year before he took over.

"I mean, that Tuesday was hard," DeBoer said. "We're flying back from the game, and you're just trying to get yourself back. ... You're working through all of that."

According to an article from ESPN's Chris Low, DeBoer woke up determined to move forward and continue the journey with Washington.

"I was like, 'OK, quit feeling sorry for yourself, and let's get up and let's go. We've got to go win this thing. There's another step here at Washington,'" DeBoer said.

When news broke on Jan. 10 that legendary coach Nick Saban was retiring, speculation sparked across the football world. Suddenly, DeBoer found himself fielding inquiries about Alabama.

"It wasn't even on my radar, not sure it was on anybody's radar," DeBoer said. "And then immediately when it happened, people from all over start calling, and you're getting all these questions."

Within a whirlwind 48 hours, Kalen DeBoer went from the disappointment of defeat to the possibility of coaching one of college football's most prestigious programs.

Alabama's interest was swift, with DeBoer receiving a call Wednesday night expressing the school's desire to talk. By Thursday morning, meetings were underway, and by Friday morning, DeBoer had been offered the job.

"It just happened so fast, all of it," DeBoer said. "I didn't have time to talk to a lot of people. I just knew I wanted the job."

Kalen DeBoer's move to Alabama amid Washington's offers and transition challenges

In a tumultuous transition, Kalen DeBoer rejected two contract offers from Washington, including a $9.6 million max deal, ultimately accepting Alabama's job. Despite earning $4.2 million last fall, his buyout stood at $12 million.

Upon his acceptance, DeBoer reached out to Nick Saban:

"I picked up the phone and reached out. It was great, just, out of respect. I hope he knows how much it means to me to be coming in behind him."

Alabama finalized the deal by 2 p.m. ET Friday, with DeBoer informing his former team before boarding a jet to Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer acknowledged the difficulty of the move, appreciating Washington but drawn to Alabama's tradition and program integrity. Upon arrival, he emphasized to players:

"This place is not normal. It's special."

Challenges immediately surfaced as key players and coaches departed. Despite this, pillars like Tyler Booker and Deontae Lawson remained committed, expressing trust in DeBoer and the incoming coaching staff. Throughout the transition, DeBoer remained optimistic, seeing commitment amid changes.