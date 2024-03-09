EA Sports College Football 25 continues to draw a lot of excitement surrounding its release later this year. The beloved college football game is finally witnessing a comeback after over 10 years, with the previous game being released back in 2013.

As per reports, the coveted Heisman award will be part of the College Football 25 game. This means that gamers can be crowned as the CFB player in a season with their favorite CFB athlete. The Heisman Award is annually awarded to the best college football player on the field during a season.

The addition of the Heisman to the return of the CFB game has sparked varying reactions from fans on social media. One fan also used this opportunity to highlight the Reggie Bush Heisman controversy. Bush, who was RB for the USC Trojans, had won the Heisman back in 2006. He voluntarily surrendered his award in 2010 after an NCAA investigation regarding NIL violations.

"Give Reggie his Heisman back"

A few other fans also came forward and voiced their support for Reggie to get his Heisman back after the changes made in the rules and regulations surrounding the NIL.

While other fans were excited to be able to get the Heisman experience in the game.

The inclusion of the Heisman Award in the CFB game has helped increase the hype surrounding its comeback. It will be interesting to see if EA Sports comes forward to reveal more features and information in the coming days before they announce the game's release date.

Also Read: $2.8M NIL-valued Arch Manning opting out out EA Sports CFB 25 draws flack from CFB fans: "Buddy you don’t play on the field either"

National College Football Awards Association declines to be a part of College Football 25

According to ON3's Pete Nakos, the National College Football Awards Association has decided that they will not be partnering with EA Sports to be in the CFB 25 game. As per NCFAA's associate president, Mark Wolpert, the reason behind this is the fact that they felt the compensation provided was inadequate.

"The offer that has been made is not adequate for the rights fee for the awards".

This means that individual trophies like the Biletnikoff, Bednard, Davey O'Brien, Doak Walker, Grozo, Jim and Thorpe, Maxwell, Outland and Ray Guy awards will not be available for players in the game. The Heisman Trophy is a part of the game because it is independently operated by the Heisman Trust.

Do you think the exclusion of the NCFAA affects the game's player base? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.