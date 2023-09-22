How to watch Charlotte vs. Florida game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season is going to witness the Charlotte 49ers go against the Florida Gators in an exciting game.

Charlotte lost their previous two games against Maryland and Georgia State. Their only win of the season came in their season opener against South Carolina State, which they won 24-3. Now they have a difficult clash with Florida and will need to shrug off their consecutive losses and emerge victorious on the weekend.

On the other hand, Florida has won two of the three games they have played so far this season. They kicked off their 2023 campaign with a disappointing loss at the hands of Utah. But the team recuperated and went on to record consecutive wins against McNeese State and Tennessee in week 2 and week 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is everything you need to gear up for the Charlotte vs. Florida game of week 4.

What channel is the Charlotte vs. Florida game on?

Fans can catch all the actions of the Charlotte vs. Florida Game on their television. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network+. Apart from this, they also have the option of watching the live stream on the FuboTV app and ESPN+.

When and where are the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Gators playing?

The Charlotte vs. Florida game of week 4 is scheduled to be played on September 23. It will be held at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the home turf of the Florida Gators.

Charlotte vs. Florida start time

The Charlotte vs. Florida game is slated to be held in the evening. It is slated to kick off at around 7 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Charlotte 49ers?

Charlotte quarterback Trexler Ivey and Jalon Jones are once again expected to share time on the field against the Florida Gators. Both Ivey and Jones have seen time on the field this season. Jalon Jones has so far started in all three games, and Ivey has come on in the later half of the games against Maryland and Georgia State.

Expand Tweet

So far, Jalon Jones has recorded 252 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns this season. During their last game against Georgia State, he could only record 11 passing yards, before Trexler Ivey came on to put up 257 passing yards and 1 passing TD. So Jones has to prove himself against Florida if he wants to retain his QB1 status.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida Gators?

Florida will have Graham Mertz as their starting QB going against Charlotte in Week 4. Mertz transferred from Wisconsin for this season and has started in all three games for the Gators in his debut season for Florida. He had been the QB1 for Wisconsin in 2021 and 2022.

Tennessee Florida Football

So far, Graham Mertz has recorded 692 passing yards and three passing touchdowns for Florida this season. Can he lead his team to victory once again this weekend? Only time will tell.