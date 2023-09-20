Where is Graham Mertz from? Exploring the Florida Gators QB's journey

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz has piqued the interest of college football enthusiasts. His journey to this point includes a noteworthy stint with the Wisconsin Badgers before transferring to Florida in 2023.

Mertz's high school football career began at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, where he backed up all-state quarterback Carter Putz. However, his junior year saw him transfer to Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas, where he achieved great success. He led his team to a Class 6A state championship and became the Gatorade Kansas Football Players of the Year.

Graham was a four-star recruit, as assessed by prominent sources like ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals.com. ESPN hailed him as the premier pocket passer in the class of 2019 and the 21st-highest-rated recruit overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mertz initially faced competition for the starting quarterback role at Wisconsin but made history by becoming the first freshman QB to start a season opener since 1978. His remarkable debut included a school-record 95.2% completion rate and five touchdowns.

Despite facing adversity with a COVID-19 diagnosis and mixed results, Mertz led Wisconsin to notable victories, including a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2021. His journey took a new turn in 2023 when he transferred to the Florida Gators, signaling a fresh chapter in his collegiate career.

Why did Graham Mertz go to Florida?

Tennessee Florida Football

Florida's loss of Anthony Richardson to the NFL left a void, but the transfer portal offered a ray of hope, and that hope arrived in the form of Graham Mertz. He was known to many as the former leader of Wisconsin's run-heavy offense.

Mertz seized the opportunity with Billy Napier in Florida. While Mertz's time at Wisconsin has had its ups and downs, he's now set to helm one of college football's premier programs.

Graham demonstrated his mettle by securing the starting role over Jack Miller III. The Gators' upcoming schedule features formidable opponents like Georgia, LSU and Florida State.

When he was asked about his move, Graham Mertz expressed his enthusiasm for the move, citing the weather, people, coaches and teammates as factors that made joining the Florida Gators a "no-brainer."

"You fall in love with the weather, you fall in love with the people. Great coaches, great teammates," Mertz said, as per Dan Treacy of Sporting News.

Who is Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans?

Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans

Alexis Loomans and Graham Mertz are college sweethearts. Loomans is a reigning beauty queen and University of Wisconsin student. Mertz made headlines with his transfer to Florida, but it was Loomans who grabbed attention during her visit when Florida defeated Tennessee 29-16.

Crowned Miss Wisconsin USA, she recently graced the pitcher's mound at the Brewers-Pirates game. While pursuing a political science degree, Alexis Loomans, with over 20,000 Instagram followers, also represents fashion brands Jovani, Portia and Scarlett.