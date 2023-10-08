How to watch the Michigan vs. Minnesota game? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Oct. 7th | College Football Week 6

The Michigan Wolverines face a mild challenge in the form of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten clash for Week 6. Michigan is currently undefeated heading into Week 6, as they haven't faced serious opposition yet. The Wolverines are currently the No. 2 team in the nation, having national title hopes after making the playoffs in 2021 and 2022. However, they've never made the final since the inception of the new format in 2014.

Minnesota is having a mediocre season, with a record of 3-2, having lost matches to North Carolina and Northwestern. North Carolina was a tough ask for the Golden Gophers, with the Tar Heels having been ranked all year.

In Week 5, the Wolverines easily won their encounter with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 45-7. The affair was all Michigan, and it almost became a shootout with the Cornhuskers only managing to score a touchdown in the last quarter.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy only had 156 passing yards but was effective, having two passing touchdowns. The bulk of their offensive yards came through the ground game, with 249 rushing yards in a committee effort in which four players recorded 30 yards or more. McCarthy himself had 30 rushing yards.

The Golden Gophers defeated Louisiana Lafayette in Week 5, 35-24. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 146 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. The encounter was competitive until the third quarter when Minnesota took the lead, 21-17, and never looked back.

What channel is Michigan vs. Minnesota on today?

The game will be transmitted through NBC. You can stream NBC on FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Plus, Sling TV, Peacock and YouTube TV.

Michigan vs. Minnesota start time

The game is set for Saturday, October 7th, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who's the favorite?

The Wolverines are heavy favorites at 19.5 points. Jim Harbaugh's is a way better team than the Golden Gophers, and it would be surprising if they have a hard time finishing Minnesota. They should breeze past this encounter on their way to the college football playoffs.