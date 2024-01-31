How to watch Senior Bowl 2024 on TV? Date, time, channel, location and more explored

The Senior Bowl is the annual game that features many players who have declared for the NFL draft and have reached the end of their eligibility to play in college.

For NFL teams, the Senior Bowl is a good way to help them decide who to potentially draft in April.

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. ET (18:00 GMT).

Where is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,450 and is home to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Hancock Whitney Stadium has hosted the Senior Bowl since opening in 2021. Before that, the slightly larger Ladd-Peebles Stadium, also the home of the South Alabama Jaguars, held the game for 50 years.

Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Many stars of college football are playing in the Senior Bowl.

On the “American” team, the likes of T’Vondre Sweat, Ladd McConkey and Spencer Rattler will be playing.

The “National” team has the likes of Sione Vaki, LaDarius Henderson, and star quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. on its roster.

Where can I watch the 2024 Senior Bowl?

In the United States, the game will be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available on selected cable providers.

But for those who may not want to pay for cable just for the game or who are in an area where NFL Network cannot broadcast, there is a streaming option from Fubo TV, who offer a free trial for all new accounts.

However, this provider is not globally available, so if one wants to access this, a VPN service will be required.

