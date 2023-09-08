How to watch Stanford vs. USC game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Stanford vs. USC is next in the large slate of games scheduled for Saturday, September 9. Defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams once again takes to the field against a Cardinal team that will be coming off a win.

Here's everything you should know to catch the game live.

What channel is Stanford vs. USC on today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Stanford vs. USC will be aired live on FOX. Locally, the home game for the Trojans will also be carried via radio on 790 KABC. Here is every other broadcast networks that will feature the game outside of LA:

KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, CA)

HSRN 95.1 FM/AM 760 (Honolulu, HI)

KSHP AM 1400 (Las Vegas, NV)

KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, CA)

You can also livestream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

When and where are Stanford vs. USC playing?

Stanford will be visiting USC at the United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday, September 9.

Stanford vs. USC start time

The Stanford vs. USC game will have a 10:30 P.M. E.T. kickoff time.

Who will be the starting QB for Stanford against USC?

Ashton Daniels started against the Hawaii team, so it's reasonable to expect him to be QB1 for this clash. He has logged 248 pass yards for the Cardinal this season, alongside a couple of touchdowns.

He might be slightly under Williams head-to-head but faces a defensively struggling Trojans. The Cardinal have a chance if OLB David Bailey puts the brunt of his athleticism down to bear on Williams.

Who will be the starting QB for TUSC against Stanford?

Caleb Williams is unanimously regarded as the best player in the nation and is expected once more to be QB1 for the Trojans in this game.

Through USC's first two victories, Williams has thrown for 597 total yards, nine total touchdowns, and completed 73.5% of his passes. He is looking every bit the frontrunner for a potential second-straight Heisman trophy this season.