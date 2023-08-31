Caleb Williams is easily one of the biggest faces in College Football right now. Coming off a Heisman Trophy winning season, the Trojans signal-caller has solidified his place among the top players set to enter the NFL draft cycle next year.

Along with his success on the field, Williams' star value has landed him a flurry of NIL deals and advertisements.

The latest advertisement to star Williams is a brand new commercial from Wendy's, featuring former Trojans Heisman-winning superstar Matt Leinart.

CFB and Trojans fans across the world were taken aback seeing their favorite player on screen in a Wendy's commercial.

While many fans were pleasantly surprised seeing the star quarterback, opposing conference team fans weren't as happy following some of the recent headlines surrounding Williams.

This Sooners fan definitely had some reservations about seeing Caleb Williams and Matt Leinart in the commercial:

Another fan took some offense to Wendy's starring Williams and Leinart in their advertisement:

This fan joked about choosing McDonald's over Wendy's following the new commercial:

This Buckeyes fan was unhappy with the fast food chain choosing Williams over a homegrown Buckeyes star, given Wendy's Ohio roots:

Here are some other reactions from the video:

Following Williams' stellar performance against San Jose State, where he threw 18 for 25 for 251 yards and four touchdowns, the Trojans star probably isn't too concerned by backlash over a commercial.

What NIL deals does Caleb Williams have?

In the era of NIL athletes taking the NCAA and college sports by storm, Caleb Williams is probably the benchmark-setting trailblazer of the field. Alongside other upcoming stars like Arch Manning and Travis Hunter, he is one of the highest-earning NIL athletes across college football.

His new deal with Wendy's sees him adding another commercial powerhouse to his growing list of endorsements. Previously, companies like Dr Pepper and the Athletic Brewing Company have also taken up Williams to star in their commercials.

Besides these, some of the other companies to sponsor Williams have been global powerhouses like telecommunications tycoon AT&T and the music accessory producer Beats by Dre.

With all these major brand deals, Williams' current NIL evaluation is projected to be well over of $2.6 Million, trailing only Arch Manning. In fact, these numbers even put some NFL contracts to shame, with these NIL deal values exceeding the base salary numbers for stars like Trevor Lawrence and even Joe Burrow.

With all these brand endorsements, Caleb Williams has accrued a massive net worth of nearly $3 Million.