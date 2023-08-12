Who is Matt Leinart's wife, Josie Loren? Taking a peek into the life of former USC Trojans QB

Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart's wife, Josie Loren made the curious career choice of quitting Hollywood to become an attorney.

Josie Loren and Matt Leinart got engaged in 2016 and married in 2018 and have two children together, born in 2020 and 2021.

Matt Leinart led USC to an undefeated season and the national championship in 2005 and even won the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Leinart was drafted in 2006, picked No. 10 overall and played for the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans in the NFL for seven years.

Although his NFL career is considered a huge letdown and largely unremarkable as a backup quarterback, in 2017, Matt Leinart was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Josie Loren majored in mass media communication at UCLA, and in 2019, she graduated from Loyola Law School.

Josie Loren's first major part on television was opposite Miley Cyrus in the Hannah Montana show as Holly in the episode, "People Who Use People." She also appeared in the smash hits "Cory in the House" and "Drake and Josh".

She then moved on to bigger and better roles appearing in "The Bill Engvall Show." Loren got bit part roles in movies like "Make It or Break It," "17 Again" and "This Is Not a Test."

Perhaps her two most famous roles came in ABC's wildly popular tv series, "Make It or Break It" and in "The Mentalist" season 7 as Agent Michelle Veiga of the FBI.

In May, Matt Leinart's wife was treated to a sweet anniversary post on her husband's Instagram account.

The cute message read:

"Happy 5 year anniversary to my soulmate," Leinart wrote. "This was the happiest day of my life and it’s only gotten better. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly…it’s always been us. Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else but YOU! 5 married, 10 together, forever to go Baby."

Matt Leinart's wife and a cheeky side

Matt Leinart's wife appeared on TikTok with him playing a cheeky game of who's hot. They began by rating NBA stars like Lakers star Anthony Davis and newly minted champion Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

In 2010, Loren appeared on OK! Magazine's list of '50 sexiest singles'.

She studied stage acting in high school and was also a cheerleader for a team called Top Gun All Stars.

Matt Leinart's wife is one of the funniest characters on social media with her skits often incorporating her husband. She is an actress to the core, even though she stepped away from the profession.