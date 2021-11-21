3 players who failed to live up to the hype after being touted as the next Tom Brady

Tom Brady is not just the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. He may be the greatest player of all time in any position.

So comparing others to him is a serious situation.

Brady was drafted in 2000 and got on the field in 2001 to begin his run as the greatest of all time. After a few years passed, teams all over the NFL were looking for the next Brady.

That is, the next big thing at quarterback.

Here are three players who were touted as the next Brady, only to fall short of those extreme expectations.

3 players who failed to live up to the hype as the next Tom Brady

#3 - Matt Leinart

Matt Leinart was the star of college football during his career at USC from 2001-2005. His showdown in the 2005-2006 Rose Bowl against Vince Young, another former superstar prospect, has gone down in history as arguably the greatest game ever played.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Happy 38th Birthday to Matt Leinart!



He had a LEGENDARY career at USC 👇



• 2 National Championships

• 3-time All-American

• 37-2 record

• Set 16 USC records and 11 Pac-10 records

• College Football Hall of Famer Happy 38th Birthday to Matt Leinart!He had a LEGENDARY career at USC 👇• 2 National Championships • 3-time All-American• 37-2 record • Set 16 USC records and 11 Pac-10 records• College Football Hall of Famer https://t.co/BnfRQ43rET

Leinart was projected to be the top pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, only to return to school for another year. His numbers did not drop as much as he still threw for 3,815 yards and 28 touchdowns, but he was beginning to be overanalyzed after winning the Heisman in 2004.

Leinart was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in 2006 as their quarterback of the future. As one of the top college players of all time, he finished his entire NFL career with only 18 starts.

He lost the job to Kurt Warner in Arizona and was out of the league by 2013.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's inclusion on this list is all about him being Brady's backup to begin his own NFL career. There was a time in the recent past when Brady's career was considered nearly over before he even turned 40 years old.

Garoppolo joined the New England Patriots in 2014 as a second-round pick. He made two starts in 2016 when Brady was suspended. Yet as always, Brady seemed to come back stronger than ever whenever he was doubted.

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

That led to Garoppolo being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He proceeded to sign a five-year deal worth just over $137 million.

It was starter money for a player who had been a backup for his entire career to that point. Would he be the next Brady in San Francisco?

No, he would not.

Garoppolo nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl win, but he has struggled to stay healthy for much of his tenure and is not making the 49ers an elite team with his play.

#1 - Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck is not on this list because he failed in the NFL. He made four Pro Bowls and was always considered one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

But his career was short lived as he was out of the league after seven seasons.

NFL @NFL

14 rushing touchdowns.



Looking back at Andrew Luck's career highlights! (via 171 passing touchdowns.14 rushing touchdowns.Looking back at Andrew Luck's career highlights! (via @nflthrowback 171 passing touchdowns.14 rushing touchdowns.Looking back at Andrew Luck's career highlights! (via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/c9kTSxoqJN

Luck was the No. 1 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 and was seen as the heir apparent to Peyton Manning. The talent was certainly there and he led the Colts to three consecutive 11-5 seasons.

He even threw for 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2014.

Unfortunately, the Colts could never protect Luck. He started missing time in 2015 and missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury.

He ultimately retired before the start of the 2019 season, shocking fans and the entire NFL world alike.

If healthy, Luck was likely on a path toward the Hall of Fame. But his pursuit of Brady's legacy was cut short due to injuries.

Edited by LeRon Haire