How to watch Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

This season is the first time since 1990 that the Texas Tech Red Raiders have gone 0-2 at the start of the season.

Next up are the Tarleton State Texans whose coach Todd Whitten began his football career as a graduate assistant for the Red Raiders.

The Texans have started their season 2-0 by beating McNeese and North Alabama.

The Red Raiders are on a 20-match winning streak against sides in the FCS, going all the way back to 1988. Their 38-30 loss against the Oregon Ducks was much closer than the scoreboard suggests.

Coach Joey McGuire was upbeat about the improvements he saw from his much-fancied side against the Ducks.

“Really proud of the players. I thought they fought their tails off. We didn’t bounce back with a win, of course, but bounced back from a really tough defeat last week. I was proud of how hard they played."

This matchup is expected to be a blowout win for the Red Raiders.

What channel is Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech on today?

The game will be shown on Big 12 on ESPN Plus with Ryan Leaf making the call alongside analysis from Noah Leaf.

When and where are Tarleton State and Texas Tech playing?

The Texans and the Red Raiders play on September 16 at the Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock.

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Start time?

The game between the Texans and the Red Raiders will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Tarleton State?

Victor Gabalis will be the starting QB for the Texans. He has a 59 percent pass completion rate for 643 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. He did, though, throw three interceptions against McNeese.

Who will be the starting QB for Texas Tech?

Tyler Shough is the Red Raiders starting QB. He had four turnovers, one fumble, and three interceptions thrown against the Wyoming Ducks. He ranks No. 14 nationally in passing yards with 620.

Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders coach, stood by his QB after the showing against Wyoming.

“I do not think we are losing the football games at the quarterback position,” McGuire said. “I know there’s a lot of people who would disagree with that and, hey man, I get it and totally understand it. The answer is to eliminate bad football, to play better football all the way across the board. That’s what we’re really going to push for this week.”

Behren Morton, the sophomore backup quarterback, could get a run out during this game and possibly put some pressure on Shough before Big 12 play begins.