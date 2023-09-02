The TCU Horned Frogs will play against the Colorado Buffaloes in an adrenaline-filled week 1 game on September 2. The game will officially mark the start of Deion Sanders' era with the Buffaloes, as there is a lot of expectation from him by fans to revive Colorado's lost glory following their dismal 1-11 2022 campaign.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs will be looking to replicate the success they enjoyed last year under coach Sonny Dykes, who made his debut with the team in 2022. They made it to the national championship game before succumbing to a defeat at the hands of Georgia.

It is definitely a game between two teams that have different goals as their priorities in the 2023 season. TCU will be expected to make it to the CFP once again, while fans will hope for the Buffaloes to make a mark in the Pac-12 under Sanders before they depart for the Big 12 in 2024. They had a complete overhaul of their roster from last year, with only four players returning as starters on the team.

Given below is everything you need to know for the TCU vs Colorado game of week 1 of the 2023 college football season.

What channel is TCU vs Colorado on today?

Fans can watch the TCU vs Colorado game on FOX Sports. The live stream of the matchup will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

When and where are the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes playing?

The TCU vs Colorado game will take place at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the home ground of the Horned Frogs, Amon G. Carter Stadium. It is located in Forth Worth, Texas. The Colorado Buffaloes will be the away team going against TCU on their own turf.

Who will start as QB for the TCU Horned Frogs?

Last year, starting QB Chandler Morris was sidelined due to an injury during their opener. It paved the way for 2022 Heisman finalist Max Duggan to take over as the signal caller for the team on the field and lead them to the National Championship finals. Now, Morris has recovered and is going to start against Colorado during their home opener of the 2023 season.

Chandler Morris transferred from Oklahoma after his freshman season in 2021. While his time on the field as a QB has been limited, he has already earned the faith of coach Sonny Dykes last year, who is now looking to give him the starting job once again following his unfortunate end to the 2022 season because of the injury.

Who will start as QB for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Deion Sanders was not the only one who joined Colorado from Jackson State this year. Along with him, he brought his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, who is now going to assume the starting job for the team. He was the starting QB for the Jackson State Tigers last year, going on to rack up 3,732 passing yards and 40 passing TDs.

Now, there is a lot of expectation from the son of Deion Sanders to go on and outperform himself in his debut with Colorado.