How to watch Texas Tech vs. BYU game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The BYU Cougars host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for an important clash in week eight of college football action. The Cougars are 4-2 while the Red Raiders have a losing 3-4 record. The last time these two teams met was in 1940.

Kalani Sitake, the BYU Cougars coach, took inspiration from the TCU Horned Frogs using adversity in a bid to turn around their season.

“Even though that happened and we find ourselves in a difficult position right now, I know that adversity will get us to the right spot,” Sitake said. “It created a spark for TCU and I imagine that they’re going to keep this momentum rolling. And what we need to do is find the same spark and have the same type of urgency that they did this last week.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

What channel is Texas Tech vs. BYU on today?

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. BYU Cougars playing?

The game will be played at the LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah.

Texas Tech vs. BYU start time

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Texas Tech Red Raiders?

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire gave an update on quarterback Behren Morton who reinjured his right shoulder in the game against Kansas State and will be a 'game-time' decision for this clash.

"Behren's really sore," McGuire added. "I saw him this morning getting treatment, but in good spirits. He's frustrated. It's interesting, a lot of players have come out of games and I don't know if I've seen a person more upset than Behren was that we were taking him out ... it's so important to him. He's feeling good just really sore."

Freshman QB Jake Strong stepped in for Morton and threw three interceptions in the game.

Who will be the starting QB for the BYU Cougars?

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,392 yards resulting in 10 touchdowns this season. After the blowout loss against the TCU Horned Frogs, Slovis accepted the blame for the loss.

“I didn’t (get it done) today. If I want to give our guys a chance to be in this game, I gotta play better, so it starts with me,” Slovis said. "I think everybody in the building probably feels the same way. We can do as much as we can to prepare and get ready to compete, but we gotta get ready to compete on Saturday.”

The clash between the Red Raiders and the Cougars will be an intriguing matchup and one that fans will enjoy.