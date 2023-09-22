How to watch the UCLA vs Utah game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Another high-octane game coming out of the Pac-12 conference in the upcoming weekend is when the No.22 UCLA Bruins clash with the No.11 Utah Utes. Both teams have had a great season so far and are currently unbeaten. This game will look to shape how the Pac-12 title contention looks like this year.

The UCLA Bruins have comfortably won each game of their 2023 season. They began their season with a win over Coastal Carolina, after which they defeated San Diego State in week 2 and humiliated North Carolina State 59-7 last week. And now, the team has to be at the top of their performance if they want to have a chance of beating Utah.

The Utah Utes have been consistent throughout the season as well. Their 2023 campaign began with a win 24-11 win over the Florida Gators. After this, they secured comfortable wins over Baylor and Weber State. How will Utah perform while going against their Pac-12 competitor in the coming weekend?

Here is everything you need for the UCLA vs Utah game of week 4.

What channel is UCLA vs Utah on?

Fans can watch the UCLA vs Utah game on their televisions. It will be broadcast on the FOX Network. Apart from this, a live stream option will also be available on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes playing?

The UCLA vs Utah game is scheduled to be held on September 23. It will be Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, which is the home ground of the Utah Utes.

UCLA vs Utah start time

The UCLA vs Utah game is slated to be played in the afternoon. It is expected to kick off around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the UCLA Bruins?

True Freshman Dante Moore might be given his first real test of the season if he is chosen as the starting quarterback for UCLA against Utah. He's been impressive during the first three games of the season, despite Ethan Garbers starting the game during their season opener.

So far, Moore has recorded 615 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if he will be given the chance as QB1 against Utah.

Who will be the starting QB for the Utah Utes?

Cam Rising is expected to make his return as the starting QB against UCLA after rehabilitating from an ACL injury he suffered in January. In his absence, both Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson have been sharing time on the field with each other as the team's quarterback.

Both Barnes and Johnson have just one touchdown each so far this season. And going against a tough opponent like UCLA, Cam Rising would be the best choice for a positive result. If he fails to make a comeback, then we might see Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson share time on the field once again in week 4.

