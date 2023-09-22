Another high-octane game of Week 4 will be when the USC Trojans face the Arizona State Sun Devils on the gridiron. It's a game that college football fans will be looking forward to with high anticipation.

The USC Trojans have remained undefeated so far this season. They were successful in securing comfortable wins over San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford, winning each game with more than 50 points on the scorecard.

Now, they will be expected to continue this impressive run and sustain it by securing their fourth win against Arizona State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On the other hand, the Arizona State Sun Devils won the first two games of the 2023 season before being humiliated in an embarrassing defeat by Fresno State in Week 3.

The Sun Devils struggled immensely in that game and were not able to put up even a single point in that game. After the disappointing 29-0 loss, it will be interesting to see how they can recuperate and face one of the strongest teams in college football.

Here is everything you need to know for the USC vs. Arizona State game of week 4.

What channel is USC vs Arizona State on?

Fans will be able to watch the USC vs. Arizona State game on their televisions. It will be broadcast on the Fox Network. Apart from this, fans can also watch the live stream on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils playing?

The USC vs Arizona State game is going to be held on September 23. It will be played at the Mountain America Stadium, the home turf of Arizona State. It is located in Tempe, Arizona.

USC vs Arizona State start time

The USC vs Arizona State game is slated to be played at night. It is expected to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the USC Trojans?

Last season's Heisman-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams is the undeniable starter for USC this campaign as well.

He is going to once again lead the team on the gridiron against Arizona State. Williams has been having a great season so far after last year, when he recorded 4,537 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns to be a Heisman winner.

Stanford USC Football

This season, the talented USC QB is expected to win the Heisman Award once again. So far in the 2023 campaign, Williams has put up 878 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. Can he continue building on this winning momentum for USC?

Who will be the starting QB for the Arizona State Sun Devils?

Arizona State is in a dilemma in their quarterback room as the top three choices are all dealing with injuries. True freshman Jaden Rashada was named the QB1 ahead of their season opener, above veterans Drew Pyne and Trenton Bourguet.

Rashada put up 403 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the two games that he played and is now expected to be out for weeks because of a re-aggravated injury from the past.

Expand Tweet

Drew Pyne had been dealing with an injury he suffered in the August scrimmage. While he did come on the field against Fresno State, he suffered another injury during that game.

Pyne is expected to make a return this week. However, if not, then fourth-choice quarterback Jacob Conover may get the chance as QB1.

Read More:

USC vs Arizona State Prediction and Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4