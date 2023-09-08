How to watch Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Week 2 of college football action continues on, and this time, we have Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest trying to put their currently undefeated records on the line. While the game is far from a marquee matchup this year, both teams' fans will definitely want to see who deals the first loss of the season to whom.

That said, here is a guide on how to catch the Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest game. You'll get info on what time to watch, where, and when the game is on. Let's get going.

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest on today?

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest will go live on the ACC Network national, and on the radio at 102.5 The Game. The live boxscore will be available on FOX Sports.

When and where are Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest playing?

Date and time: September 9, Saturday, 11 A.M. E.T.

Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Broadcast team: (Unconfirmed for the specific game): Wes Durham, EJ Manuel, Kelsey Riggs, Taylor Tannebaum

Online streaming: Several streaming services that carry the ACC Network include DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Vidgo.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Start Time

The Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest college football game is scheduled to start at 11 A.M. E.T.

Who will be the starting QB for Vanderbilt against Wake Forest?

AJ Swann will be QB1 for Vanderbilt against Wake Forest, as per Vanderbilt Hustler. Swann has logged 452 yards, five TDs, and had one interception so far this season in the Demon Deacons' first two wins. He also has a 57% CMP percentage on 34-for-59 so far.

Swann will be having receivers Will Sheppard, a Biletnikoff nominee, alongside upstart sophomore Jayden McGowan to lead the receiving corps. McGowan has shown good chemistry with Swann this year, which could bode well for the Commodores.

Who will be the starting QB for Wake Forest against Vanderbilt?

The starting QB for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be Mitch Griffis. He is the current replacement for Sam Hartman, who transferred to Notre Dame. In the opening win for the Demon Deacons vs. Elon, Griffis tallied 329 yards despite being sacked four times (via The Tennesseean). Nevertheless, Griffis looks to be doing fine at his position so far.

Aside from this, however, Wake Forest is dealing with injuries to Safety De'Rickey Wright (listed questionable with right ankle sprain), alongside junior O-line Junior Uzebu.