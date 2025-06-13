Huge relief for Sherrone Moore as CFB insider gives major update on Michigan QB's injury amid Bryce Underwood vs Mikey Keene contest 

Sherrone Moore took over as Jim Harbaugh's replacement last year. During his debut campaign with the Michigan Wolverines, he led them to an 8-5 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama. Moore utilized the offseason to revamp his roster, especially the quarterback department.

For the 2025 season, Sherrone Moore has five-star prospect Bryce Underwood on the QB depth chart. Mikey Keene also joined the program in December 2024, having spent the last two seasons with Fresno State. However, Keene missed most of the offseason practice recovering from an injury.

On Thursday, Michigan insider Chris Balas provided an update on Mikey Keene's injury. According to him, the quarterback is making good progress in his rehabilitation and will compete for the starting quarterback job alongside Bryce Underwood.

"I think Mikey Keene is staring to heal up," Balas said. "I talked to Chip Lindsey today, the offensive coordinator, and he said he's back healthy. He's throwing a little bit better and he had an upper body injury that really limited him. So, I suppose he could come out of nowhere and all of a sudden pick up the offense. Having worked with Chip Lindsey before, and just wowing everybody to the point where, 'Okay, he's the guy.'"

Despite Keene's injury update, Chris Balas believes that Underwood is still the front-runner to become Sherrone Moore's QB1 in 2025.

Mikey Keene began his collegiate journey with the UCF Knights in 2021. After two seasons, he joined Fresno State in 2023 and served as their starting quarterback. With the Bulldogs, the quarterback tallied a total of 5,868 yards and 42 TDs passing.

CFB analyst warns Sherrone Moore not to ruin Bryce Underwood's development

With Bryce Underwood competing for the starting quarterback job, college football analyst Smoke Dixon has some advice for Sherrone Moore.

Last week, on the 247Sports Podcast, Dixon warned the Michigan head coach not to force the five-star freshman prospect to do certain things on the offense. He believes that this pressure could ruin Underwood's development as a prospect.

"Yeah, keep Michigan thing to Michigan thing, especially on offense. I'm talking about running the football and protecting him in the understanding of you don't have to be Superman as a young man," Dixon said.

"Because when you get a young, talented quarterback that comes in, everyone wants to play with the new toy. 'Let's see what we can do. Let's RPO, let's run him, let's have him throw the ball 30-40 times. No!... Play action, start them out slow, let him throw the ball 20 times run the ball five to 10 times, as as the season goes along, that's the bill that you want to have. ...not try to define this young man early and maybe ruin him." (TS- 0:20)

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines begin their 2025 campaign against New Mexico on August 31. He will be looking to compete for the Big 12 title and secure a spot in the 12-team playoffs in his second year as the head coach in Ann Arbor.

