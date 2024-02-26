Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison Freeze is spending time with his dad during the college football offseason. She posted a video on Instagram of her breaking some dance moves with Auburn HC in a stunning white dress.

Freeze too looked quite invested in his daughter's social media, with his on-point reactions.

The text in the video reads:

"when football recruiting dead period hits."

Madison shared the reel with the caption:

"when recruiting is in a dead period!!!! got my dad back 🤍🤍"

Contrary to the lighthearted post, Hugh Freeze and his management at Auburn are actively engaged in recruiting efforts, aiming for another top-10 class after securing the eighth spot in the 2024 On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Auburn has enjoyed success on the recruiting front lately. The Tigers landed 12 blue-chip prospects, with Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Cam Coleman their star man.

54-year-old Hugh Freeze with a coaching record of 103-47, took the reins at Jordan Hare in 2022. He has a ton of coaching experience from successful stints at Liberty Flames, Lambuth University, Arkansas State, and Ole Miss Rebels.

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze shares heartfelt message for Madison

Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze is having fun on his break from the gridiron. He shared an adorable moment with his youngest daughter, Madison Freeze.

The coach expressed his admiration for Madison in a post on X. The photo had Freeze, barefoot and in a blue T-shirt, standing beside Madison, who looked stunning in a white dress.

"Love spending time with @freezemadison, you amaze me more each day I’m around you. Very proud to be your dad," Freeze shared.

This touching moment comes on the heels of a romantic date night Freeze enjoyed with his wife, Jill Freeze, in Palm Beach, Florida, just a day before.

