"I became a bad teammate": 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel reveals the dark side of his glory days playing at Texas A&M

The story of former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel is one that still lingers in the minds of college football fans. Manziel was a star during his three-season stint with the Aggies and made quite a name for himself. Unfortunately, he could not continue his impressive momentum into the NFL and slowly fell off the radar due to various personal problems and his lackluster NFL career.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Johnny Manziel talked about the harsh reality of his successful college career with the Texas A&M Aggies. On the set of 'Club Shay Shay', the 31-year-old opened up about how with the rise of his fame, he became more and more ego-centric which hampered his relationship with his teammates and his drive for excellence. He said:

"At nineteen years old, I was only about self. That first year, my Heisman year, there was a lot less of that. I had my camaraderie with my team, I was a leader" (Starting at 1:10:15)

Johnny Manziel talked about how after winning the Heisman in his freshman season, he started straying away from his path and started setting a bad example about himself.

"I became a bad teammate, a bad role model. I became a bad example for what a Texas A&M University football player should be and an ambassador for my school. I still to this day hold a lot of shame for things that I did from nineteen to twenty-seven years old."

Manziel redshirted his freshman season in 2011 after which he went on to become the starting QB in 2012. During that season, he established a name for himself and became a forerunner for the Heisman trophy after their victory over Nick Saban's Alabama. Manziel went on to record 3,706 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns that campaign while also becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman trophy.

Johnny Manziel returned as a starter in 2013 and recorded 4,114 passing yards and 37 touchdowns for the team. He then decided to forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2014 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns drafted him as the 22nd overall pick.

Johnny Manziel abstains from Heisman trophy ceremony to protest Reggie Bush's Heisman snub

Recently, Johnny Manziel decided to abstain from attending the Heisman trophy ceremony in solidarity with Reggie Bush's Heisman controversy. Bush, who had won the award back in 2005 was stripped of the achievement by the NCAA because of NIL violations according to the rules back then.

The former Texas A&M QB shared a tweet on X stating that he would abstain from the ceremony until Reggie Bush got his Heisman back.

"After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back. Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA the ball is in your court. Much love. JM2"

