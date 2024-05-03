"I call James Spann": Alabama legend Nick Saban names trusted source for his weather reports ahead of golf games

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban retired from his coaching career this January. After spending around 50 years in the field, the 72-year-old decided to move on to other things in life following a 17-season stint in Tuscaloosa and leading them to six national championships over the years.

Now, without having to worry about leading a college football team to glory on the field, Nick Saban spends most of his free time indulging in his own interests and hobbies like golfing while also traveling around the country for various events such as the NFL draft or the Masters tournament.

While speaking to the press at the Irondale mayor's prayer breakfast event at Church of the Highlands, Nick Saban opened up about his go-to person and the individual on whom he relies for weather forecasts before making any travel plans. The ex-Alabama HC said that he rings up Emmy Award-winning meteorologist James Spann for accurate climate information before finalizing his plans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been flying all over the country to speak and do things like this. So I call James Spann and say, 'What's the weather look like in Dallas?' Cause we're flying over there today and I don't want to get caught in any thunderstorms. And he's always right on so I appreciate that."

Expand Tweet

Saban and Spann have been friends for a long time now. Back in 2022 during an interview with the meteorologist, the ex-Alabama HC joked that if he decided to retire then he would think about going to work with James Spann.

"If we don't start playing better, I was gonna see if you had openings at your place and be an assistant. I watch the weather channel, so I feel like I'm an expert."

Nick Saban and Miss Terry donate property in honor of the 2023 Alabama team

The 72-year-old also engages in philanthropy work with his foundation known as the 'Nick Saban Kids Foundation.' Recently, Saban and his wife Miss Terry donated a property in Tuscaloosa to the Chambers family as a tribute to the 2023 Crimson Tide football team, Saban's last team as a head coach.

"Welcome home Chambers family! The LANK House, a Habitat for Humanity home donated by Nick & Terry Saban and the Nick's Kid Foundation in honor of the 2023 Alabama football team!"

As Saban continues his post-retirement adventures, it will be interesting to look out for his future plans while treading down this new path and journey.