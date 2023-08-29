"I came back for a reason": FSU Star Jared Verse claims he's ready to prove himself against LSU

Jared Verse will be making a starring return to the Seminoles. The news adds to the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles matchup, making it a bigger deal than it already is.

Verse's motivation: Team success and personal growth

During a recent interview with Andy Staples of On3, the Florida Seminoles' defensive lineman delivered a strong statement depicting his excitement for his return and the matchup. He emphasized his readiness to represent the team against the Tigers. He said,

“You think about it the whole season. Everybody’s been talking about what we’re able to do, what we’re capable of doing. Our main focus has always been, ‘What can we do?’ Now, we finally have a chance to showcase it.”

Verser believes the Tigers will show a remarkable improvement However, he is affixed with their improvement as a team as well as his personal growth. His improvement is the deciding factor behind his return to Florida State Seminoles.

“I came back for a reason,” Verse said, “I’ve gotten faster and stronger; I’ve gained 10 pounds. I’ve gotten quicker, and now it’s time to showcase it.”

Seminoles' rising star: Jared Verse's impactful return

Florida State's standout took the CFB scene by storm when he announced his return to the Seminoles. Hailing from FCS Albany, his transition to the Seminoles was remarkable.

In his inaugural year, Verse delivered 48 tackles, 17 for loss, nine sacks, and a blocked field goal within 12 games. The anticipation for an NFL Draft 2023 top-10 selection was a no-brainer for Verse.

Verse defied all expectations when he opted to return to the Florida State Seminoles. He quoted that his focus remained on personal growth and that he prioritized the same overdraft.

As the new season kicks off, Verse's return is sure to set the Seminoles right on their path. Verse's returning performance is expected to be the star of the Seminoles show. Additionally, this can elevate him to top-5 in the draft next year if all goes well.

