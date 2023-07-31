Ranking top 5 defensive lines in the college football world ahead of the 2023 season

College football begins play in just a few short weeks, and here we take a look at some of the most critical positions in the game. Putting pressure on the opposition's QB is more important now than ever in the collegiate game.

The teams that have the best QB play rise to the top of the college football rankings, and the best way to counter excellent passing efficiency is to force the QB into mistakes, while most quarterbacks despise pressure in their faces.

This article evaluates the top five defensive lines in college football. The sack artists or pocket collapsers are game-changing players in every way. Some teams have developed an assembly line of front-line defenders, and some look to crash the party at the top of the rankings.

#1- GEORGIA BULLDOGS

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

Given the amount of talent the Georgia Bulldogs have graduated to the NFL during the last two drafts, seeing them at the top of the rankings could bring an ire of skepticism.

Travon Walker was the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, while Jalen Carter was arguably the top player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

How have the Georgia Bulldogs reloaded and remained at the top of the heap at the defensive line? Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff have recruited their tails off. Secondly, the Georgia coaching staff knows how to develop high-end talent.

Mykel Williams looks like a superstar edge defender in the making and is only a sophomore. Marvin Jones Jr. brings a familiar name to an unfamiliar position.

Every team in America covered Jones Jr. The Bulldogs know what to do with a talented youngster like him. Nazir Stackhouse is the next in line to terrorize the middle of the interior like Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter did before him.

#2- OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Ohio State Spring Football Game

J.T. Tuimoloau was a 5-star prep superstar beginning to make a name for himself at the collegiate level. Tuimoloau has another season to dominate in Columbus before heading to the NFL.

Michael Hall Jr. is a talent just scratching the surface of his potential. Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams round out a sensational four-some of linemen that will cause nightmares for Big Ten QBs this fall.

#3- FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Louisiana v Florida State

The return of Jared Verse to Tallahassee was utterly shocking as the explosive edge defender was all about a lock 1st-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Verse returned to finish unfinished business and brought some talented players back with him.

The Seminoles utilized the transfer portal to their advantage as they brought in Darrell Jackson from Miami (FL) and Braden Fiske from Central Michigan to reinforce the interior of the Florida State defensive line.

#4- MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Kris Jenkins returns to clog the middle of the Wolverines' defensive line. Jenkins is a force that requires a double team, which allows other Wolverines' defenders to beat one-on-one blocking.

The Wolverines boast a pair of elite pass rushers off the edge in Mason Graham and the transferring Josaiah Stewart. When Michigan pins their ears back and attacks the quarterback, they are as dangerous as any group in the Big Ten.

#5- ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Purdue v Illinois

Yes, three of the top five defensive lines in college football all hail from the Big Ten. Whereas the Buckeyes and Wolverines accomplish their goals by generating pressure off the edge, Illinois brings the heat from the interior of the defensive line.

Jer'Zhan Newton is considered by many around college football as the top defensive tackle in the game. Newton draws a crowd and plenty of attention, but keep an eye on his counterpart, Keith Randolph Jr.

Randolph Jr. takes advantage of one-on-one blocking assignments, which he sees consistently with Newton as the top priority.