"I can throw the ball": Travis Hunter mocks Cam Ward after debating over better highlight videos

Travis Hunter and Cam Ward engaged in a playful back-and-forth this week, which grabbed fans' attention. The banter between the two star players of the 2024 CFB season went viral, showcasing their fun side and entertaining college football fans.

In the video, Ward mocks Hunter about his highlights video, saying:

"My four minute (highlight video) is better than your seven minute."

The exchange continues with Hunter explaining one of his tapes, saying:

"I'm trying to sit here and throw the ball." Ward fires back, "You can throw the ball. You don't play?" Hunter replies, "I don't play, that's it."

The banter ends with Hunter confidently saying:

"I can throw the ball. I can do that. Just like me, I can throw the ball." [10:20]

Moments like these create buzz and keep fans eagerly waiting for the next steps. Both Hunter and Ward are top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL Draft 2025: Top prospects Cam Ward and Travis Hunter in the spotlight

Cam Ward from the University of Miami, is gaining lots of attention as the 2025 NFL Draft nears. Known for his strong arm and quick moves, Ward is fancied by several top franchises.

Reports say the New York Giants, with the third overall pick, are very interested in making him their franchise quarterback. There’s even talk that the Giants might trade up to the first pick, owned by the Tennessee Titans, to get Ward.

On the other hand, Hunter, the versatile two-way player from Colorado, is expected by some to be the first name off the board. Offering his service as both a wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter could be a unique asset for any NFL team that gets its hands on him.

