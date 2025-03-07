"I would use it in the Super Bowl": Travis Hunter reveals the superpower he would use to win the most important game of his life

Former Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter is already a rare talent. But if the soon-to-be NFL star had the ability to read his opponents' minds, it would be a completely unfair game. Hunter was asked about this superpower on Wednesday's episode of his eponymous podcast show.

Hunter's co-host and friend Boog presented a hypothetical situation where he was offered a helmet that would help him read the opposing player's mind, under the condition that he could only use it for one game. When asked to name how and when he would opt for it, Travis Hunter said (32:16):

"If I was to get this helmet that can read opposing players' minds, I would use it in the Super Bowl," Hunter said. "If I get to the Super Bowl, I would use it in the Super Bowl because you wanna win that game, that's the most important game. ... Every game is the most important, but that Super Bowl? Once you get there, gotta win it. Gotta have it.

"I can read their minds, so whatever they're thinking, I'm gonna do the opposite."

What position does Travis Hunter plan on playing in the NFL?

Receiver or cornerback? It's not an easy question to answer for Travis Hunter, who starred at both while at Jackson State and Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Fame corner, dabbled as a pass-catcher in the NFL.

Hunter seems set on playing both positions for whichever team drafts him.

"Bro, I can't tell you because, like, when I score touchdowns, I get to celebrate," Hunter said on the "4th&1 With Cam Newton" podcast leading up to the Super Bowl. "It's just that type of, 'Oh, I just messed them up. Now I get in the end zone, now everybody looking like, 'Dang, look at the replay! He going crazy!'

"And then, on the defensive side of the ball, I can lock them up, catch the pick, but sometimes don't get to the end zone. I wanna be in that endzone having a party. With that interception, I still get to have a party because that flips the game. ... There's a lot of excitement, but there's nothing better than getting a pick-six, bro."

Taking on such a heavy workload could wind up wearing Travis Hunter in the professional ranks, however. The speed of the game in the NFL is different from that on the college level. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith warned Travis Hunter not to get too ahead of himself on that same podcast.

"When you get hit too much, it can soften you up," Smith said. "Because you can do it all, they gonna throw it all at you, which is gonna expose you to that level of punishment."

If Hunter does choose to play both sides, it will be something to watch for next fall.

