"I had to create life for them to understand": When Deion Sanders opened up on his unique method to raise kids

Deion Sanders, a star in both the NFL and college football, is known not only for his sports skills but also for his role as a parent. As a father and coach to his sons, Coach Prime believes in showing them the importance of working hard by setting a strong example every day.

"What they've seen. I've shown them things. So. you've got to be careful," Sanders said (Timestamp: 27:50). "Athletes have to be careful of this, and early retirees have to be careful of this when you're retired and you are doing nothing to help the country, to help the community, to help anything.

"You're just sitting there on a stack of money just laid back, and your kids are going to assess that and say, 'Well, my daddy ain't doing nothing because they didn't see me in my prime.' So, I've got to create life and have them to understand that, 'No, no, no, daddy gets up and works out in the morning.'”

Deion’s parenting style is about actions, not just words. He shows his kids his hard work and plans for the future. In doing so, the Pro Football Hall of Famer hopes to inspire them to work hard and carve out their own path.

Deion Sanders passed on his self-confidence genes to Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders chose not to throw or join any workouts during the NFL combine. However, he did attend media sessions, where his personality didn’t sit well with some. Many have since called him "cocky," but analyst Rich Eisen sees it differently — he calls it confidence.

Eisen believes Shedeur is a lot like his father but even more respectful than Deion Sanders was at his age.

“He does share his dad’s sense of self and confidence, but also a sense of professionalism,” Eisen said.

The veteran football analyst sees no problem with Shedeur's personality, calling him a “chip off the old block,” meaning he’s just like his dad.

Eisen also praised Shedeur’s work ethic:

“If you draft him, you’re going to get a guy who’s going to understand what his role is in changing the culture of your team and being the face of a franchise.”

Like his father, Shedeur will likely prove his doubters wrong, showing that confidence and hard work run in the Sanders clan.

