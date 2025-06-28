"I deleted Twitter": John Mateer makes bold move to limit distractions as Oklahoma aims for bigger goals in 2025

John Mateer ended his three-year stint with Washington State to join Oklahoma for the 2025 college football season. Mateer led the Cougars to an 8-4 record in his only season as a starter, and he's set to become the QB1 for the Oklahoma Sooners once the 2025 campaign rolls around.

With the season opener on the horizon, Mateer attended the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana. According to On3 Sports, the dual-threat QB touched on how he limits distractions at the event:

"I deleted Twitter or I, like, removed it.

"I check it like once every four days. I was bad with that stuff and looking at what people said about me. I do the best I can do discipline myself and not look at any of it. Because the good is cool, but the good is good until I suck and then it gets horrible and those same people, they hate me. Not actually, but on the Gridiron."

The Oklahoma Sooners star concluded by discussing his new steps towards reducing screen time:

"So actually, I added a screen time limit to my social media just to get ready and get off my phone more because there are a lot of signs behind it and I was like being a zombie, looking at my phone.

"So I tried to get off of it. So more recently, when that came out is right when I started screen time (limits). So I did not look at it, people sent it to me, and I tried to not look at it because it does not matter."

John Mateer committed to spend his fourth season of collegiate football with the Oklahoma Sooners on December 18, 2024. He's fresh off an impressive personal campaign with the Washington State Cougars that saw him post a stat line of 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 826 rushing yards and 15 ground TDs for good measure.

John Mateer is joining an Oklahoma Sooners side known for producing Heisman Trophy winners. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray readily come to mind as they won the prestigious trophy before going on to become first overall picks and Pro Bowlers in the NFL. Could Mateer join the illustrious list?

What are John Mateer's Heisman Trophy odds?

According to BET MGM, John Mateer's Heisman Trophy odds for the 2025 season are +2500. That places him as joint 10th in the lead-up to the season opener.

Quarterbacks with better odds than Mateer are:

Texas' Arch Manning

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier

Clemson's Cade Klubnik

Penn State's Drew Allar

Oregon's Dante Moore

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers

Ohio State's Julian Sayin

Florida's DJ Lagway

Mateer and Miami's Carson Beck have the same odds (+2500) of taking home the biggest individual prize in college football.

John Mateer is looking to lead the Oklahoma Sooners to a college football playoff spot and potentially a shot at the national championship. Achieving this should do wonders for his draft stock, as he is expected to declare at the end of the 2025 season.

