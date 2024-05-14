“I feel like I’ve heard that line before” - USC QB Miller Moss reacts to GF Sofia Hildebrand’s latest bikini snaps on IG

USC quarterback Miller Moss couldn't help but stay out of the Instagram comment section of his girlfriend - Sofia Hildebrand. Miller's girlfriend, who works for Fresh Prints (a custom apparel company) posted a picture in a white two-piece bikini on her IG with the caption:

"What color bikini should I wear tmrw?🤍"

Sofia was enjoying the beach in Sarasota, Florida where her family owns a summer house, when she shared the bikini picture with her IG followers. Seeing the post, the 22-year-old QB decided to write a quippy comment on her post:

"I feel like I’ve heard that line before"

Sofia Hildebrand, who hails from Sweden, didn't shy away and responded to Moss' comment, saying,

"vad miller" ['Vad' in Swedish translates to 'What']

Miller Moss and Sofia Hildebrand Norberg (her full name) have been dating since October 2023, around the same time when Sofia was working as an intern for USC's social media and marketing team.

Miller Moss isn't stressed over USC's starting QB role

USC quarterback Miller Moss isn't letting the pressure of the starting QB role get to him. Moss is focusing on his improvement and the team's success.

His Holiday Bowl performance, throwing for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and maintaining a 70.1% completion rate thwarted aspirations of any QB vying for Caleb William’s spot after his declaration for the NFL.

“I don’t think my mentality or approach is based on Coach Riley saying I’m the starting quarterback or not. My job is to lead this team, do everything I can to help us win so it’s not predicated on what’s said publicly,” said Moss.

In USC’s Spring game, the California native impressed the Trojans head coach once again, completing 16 out of 21 passes. He threw 133 yards while having one touchdown and two interceptions to his name.

As a four-star recruit from the Class of 2021, Moss has the talent and pedigree to lead USC's offense. Coach Lincoln Riley sees him as the frontrunner for the starting spot. If he secures the starting role, all eyes will be on him as USC faces LSU in the season opener on September 1st.

