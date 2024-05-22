"I get to glean from the greatest college football coach in history" - Deion Sanders praises retired Nick Saban ahead of 'Aflac' commercial shoot

Deion Sanders lauded former Alabama coach Nick Saban, labeling him the greatest in college football. This admiration came before their 'Aflac' commercial shoot. Sanders shared his excitement for the collaboration, emphasizing the value he places on learning from Saban.

,

"We about to go to work. I’m looking forward to this trip. I get the glean from the greatest college football coach in the history, Coach Saban,” Deion Sanders expressed in a Well Off Media video.

Sanders, known for his classic taste in monstrous trucks, drove his prized $150,000 Ford F650 to the airport, where a private jet awaited him for his trip to Los Angeles.

"We about to go to work. We’re getting ready to shoot an Aflac commercial,” Sanders said.

Fans look forward to the entertaining conflict between the Aflac Duck and the Gap Goat, an advertising concept that has significantly boosted Aflac's market presence.

For Sanders, working with Saban is more than just business.

“I love the days that we have on set so I could just bombard him for his wisdom and insight and thought process on leading men to the next level. Because he’s been there, done that,” Sanders said.

Sanders's coaching record stands at an impressive 27–7, including a promising start at Colorado with a 4–3 record for the 2023 season. His tenure at Jackson State saw remarkable success with records of 4–3 in 2020, 11–2 in 2021 and 12–1 in 2022. Sanders aspires to emulate Saban’s success:

“He is the Magnum of what I’m trying to do. So this is going to be some wonderful, blessed inspiring, encouraging, motivating days.”

Nick Saban supports Deion Sanders' bold approach to NIL and the transfer portal

Deion Sanders' innovative approach to the NIL and transfer portal has sparked considerable debate. While his methods have faced criticism, Sanders has found an unexpected supporter in Alabama legend Nick Saban.

Saban retired from NCAA coaching due to the impact of these new regulations on his traditional coaching style. However, he acknowledged the necessity of adapting to the evolving landscape.

Saban’s recent comments have shed light on the changing dynamics of college football. Reflecting on his departure from the sport he dedicated his life to, Saban emphasized the importance of adaptability.

“Every coach should be looking forward and not backward in terms of ‘we’ve always done it this way.’ Well, you can’t do it that way anymore…Being adaptable to the circumstances you are in so that you have a chance to be functionally successful with the opposition who are potentially adapting,” Saban saidd in a CBS Sports clip.

The implementation of NIL in 2021 revolutionized college athletics, allowing athletes to earn money from sponsorship deals and the use of their likenesses.

This shift challenged the NCAA’s long-standing model, providing financial opportunities that help athletes prepare for professional careers. Sanders has consistently supported NIL, advocating for better financial management education for new athletes.