"I have a good feeling about this one": CFB fans make their picks for theme songs in College Football 26

The highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 2026 game trailer dropped on Thursday to much acclaim from fans. Hawkeyed fans have noticed several changes from the 2025 version and new details in the 2026 version of the game.

Ad

In addition to the songs like "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, which is the Virginia Tech Hokies' team entrance at Lane Stadium, and "Sandstorm" by Darude played by the South Carolina Gamecocks, several new songs have been added.

The "College Football Alerts" account on X revealed some of the songs added to the College Football 26 game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Some new addition songs confirmed in EAC CFB26: - Sandstorm, Mr. Brightside, Shipping up to Boston, Seven Nation Army, FE!N."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the songs added to the new version of the popular game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were hyped by the reveal of the new songs and even gave their suggestions for possible inclusions.

"I have a good feeling about this one," one fan tweeted.

"Jump around please please please please," another fan tweeted.

"Give me sweet Caroline," one fan tweeted.

How 'Enter Sandman' became an EA Sports college football staple

Perhaps the most recognizable song in the EA Sports College Football game is the Virginia Tech Hokies' "Enter Sandman."

Ad

The Hokies started playing the Metallica tune in 2000 when a new scoreboard was installed at the Lane Stadium and the athletics department debated between using Alan Parsons' "Sirius" or Guns 'N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" before opting for "Enter Sandman."

During the ACC media days last year, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry revealed how the popular theme song made him feel whenever he hears it while running out at Lane Stadium.

Ad

"I love running out of that tunnel, even when I watch the highlight video of it I get chills," Pry said. "It's special. I think for all of us, you love the competition, you love playing in front of big crowds, you love the excitement of the entrance. So we're very fortunate that way."

Ad

" I think our fans are some of the best in the country. They pack the place, and they're jumping to that tune. We come out of the locker room, and Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" is just kind of slow playing as you take that walk. By the time you hit that tunnel, man, it's the best. I just try to make sure I don't stumble coming out. That's all."

The EA Sports CFB 2026 game will be released on July 7, with one of its most iconic tracks preserved for modern-day fans, lasting through production of the game being stopped in 2013 and restarting once again last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More