"I have a good feeling about this one": CFB fans make their picks for theme songs in College Football 26

The highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 2026 game trailer dropped on Thursday to much acclaim from fans. Hawkeyed fans have noticed several changes from the 2025 version and new details in the 2026 version of the game.
In addition to the songs like "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, which is the Virginia Tech Hokies' team entrance at Lane Stadium, and "Sandstorm" by Darude played by the South Carolina Gamecocks, several new songs have been added.
The "College Football Alerts" account on X revealed some of the songs added to the College Football 26 game.
"Some new addition songs confirmed in EAC CFB26: - Sandstorm, Mr. Brightside, Shipping up to Boston, Seven Nation Army, FE!N."
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the songs added to the new version of the popular game.
Some fans were hyped by the reveal of the new songs and even gave their suggestions for possible inclusions.
"I have a good feeling about this one," one fan tweeted.
"Jump around please please please please," another fan tweeted.
"Give me sweet Caroline," one fan tweeted.
How 'Enter Sandman' became an EA Sports college football staple
Perhaps the most recognizable song in the EA Sports College Football game is the Virginia Tech Hokies' "Enter Sandman."
The Hokies started playing the Metallica tune in 2000 when a new scoreboard was installed at the Lane Stadium and the athletics department debated between using Alan Parsons' "Sirius" or Guns 'N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" before opting for "Enter Sandman."
During the ACC media days last year, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry revealed how the popular theme song made him feel whenever he hears it while running out at Lane Stadium.
"I love running out of that tunnel, even when I watch the highlight video of it I get chills," Pry said. "It's special. I think for all of us, you love the competition, you love playing in front of big crowds, you love the excitement of the entrance. So we're very fortunate that way."
" I think our fans are some of the best in the country. They pack the place, and they're jumping to that tune. We come out of the locker room, and Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" is just kind of slow playing as you take that walk. By the time you hit that tunnel, man, it's the best. I just try to make sure I don't stumble coming out. That's all."
The EA Sports CFB 2026 game will be released on July 7, with one of its most iconic tracks preserved for modern-day fans, lasting through production of the game being stopped in 2013 and restarting once again last year.
