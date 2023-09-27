“I got eight games left” - Caleb Williams provides cryptic response on future as Cardinals QB in the NFL

USC Trojans starting quarterback Caleb Williams has a cryptic answer about his future.

Williams is widely projected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there has been talk that Williams would stay at USC for another season depending on who has the first overall pick.

Caleb Williams still has a year left of elgibility. His dad told GQ that the Heisman winner could stay at USC for another season.

“The funky thing about the NFL Draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards.

"The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.”

Many thought that meant Caleb Williams wasn't interested in going to play for the Arizona Cardinals who were expected to have the first overall pick.

Arizona is off to a 1-2 start, so, right now, they would not have the first overall pick. However, at a press conference, Williams was asked about if he would go into the draft if Arizona had the first pick, to which he gave a cryptic answer.

"I got eight games left, you know those are the eight guaranteed that I have, and we are working on the next three. We have a tough opponent, and first Colorado this week coming up."

Of course, the three extra games that Williams is hoping to play are the Pac-12 championship and the two college football playoff games.

Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman winner

Caleb Williams started his college career at Oklahoma but followed Lincoln Riley to USC last season.

In his first year with the Trojans, Williams went 333-for-500 for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions and won the Heisman trophy. This season, Williams is 75-for-101 for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns and is the current favorite to win the Heisman again.

Williams has led USC to a 4-0 start and will go on the road to play Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

