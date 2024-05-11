“I got a good 10 in me": Deion Sanders sets minimum deadline for his tenure with Colorado Buffaloes amid speculations around coaching future

Former NFL player turned head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders is making headlines with his ambitious plans for his coaching career. He explained in a video his aspiration for a lengthy stint as the Buffaloes' football coach, setting his sights on a robust decade in the role. Deion Jr., his son, shared the video.

Upon being shown a swanky new locker-room lounge being developed for him on the Boulder campus, Sanders said:

"I got a good 10 in me. I've got a good 10 strong in me."

This statement solidifies his intention to lead the Colorado football program for at least ten years until around 2033.

Sanders' commitment to the Buffaloes program was reiterated after the second spring game, where his sons Shedeur and Shilo also participated. He addressed speculations about his long-term future at Colorado and dispelled any notion of following his sons to the NFL:

"I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids."

"I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here."

Colorado had a 4-8 record in the previous season, finishing last in the Pac-12 with only one conference win and ending the season on a six-game losing streak. Despite that, Coach Prime remains resolute in his dedication to the Buffaloes' success. He expressed his love for the region and the fan base:

"I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do. ... The fan base that we have here ... I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart."

Deion Sanders addresses controversy surrounding player exodus from Colorado Buffaloes

In an interview on ‘Thee Pre Game Network Show,’ Coach Prime spoke about the mass exodus of 48 student-athletes from the CU Buffs football program. He also addressed the accusations against him by Xavier Smith, one of the released players.

Sanders emphasized the individual attention given to players:

“I watch how they’re teaching. I watch how they’re articulating because this kid, you got to yell at him, this kid, you got to whisper to him, this kid, you just got to look at him, this kid, you got to take the time; I pull him and show him.”

Despite efforts to accommodate all players, Sanders acknowledged that some couldn’t cooperate or lacked the necessary quality after one-on-one assessments. He took responsibility for any shortcomings, saying:

“And prayerfully, we could get to all of them and help them in some facet of life as well as football. Now there are some that you can try all you want man and that’s on us because we messed up okay? Because you ain’t built for us. You may be built for somebody else, but you’re just not built for us.”

High stakes are involved, with players holding lucrative NIL deals, forcing them to meet certain expectations. Additionally, the competitive nature of college football imposes limitations on the resources that can be allocated to individual players.

