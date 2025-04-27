  • home icon
  "I got one big happy family": Tez Johnson opens up about becoming Bo Nix' family

“I got one big happy family”: Tez Johnson opens up about becoming Bo Nix’ family

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 27, 2025 14:03 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard (Credits: IMAGN)

Former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson had his dreams come true on Saturday when he was drafted into the NFL. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round with the 235th pick of the draft. However, this was not his first time being involved in the draft experience.

On Saturday, shortly after Johnson was drafted, ESPN posted a clip about him getting adopted by the family of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson spoke about his relationship with the Nix family, saying:

"Bo Nix is my brother, and I was adopted by the Nix family on the 23rd of April in 2018. He was my high school teammate, and the head coach was Patrick Nix, which is my dad now. My bio mom called a parent-teacher conference meeting, and he was in the meeting. He asked, what if I come home with them for two or three days that things die down at home?"
"Literally I never left. I got a bio family, and I got the Nix family. So, I got one big happy family. Bo was drafted to the Denver Broncos last year, and I was like, oh wow, this is really happening for him. The emotion that went through my body, the whole entire family, the joy and excitement of a guy reaching his goal. You could never be so happy for a person."
Tez Johnson continued to speak about his relationship with Bo Nix and his family.

"Right when it was over, our Oregon media camera was there, and I remember telling him like, "around this time next year, I'll be in the same position." When you see a guy reach his goals and you've been pulling him for your whole life, it's like a feeling you can't explain. I'm living out that dream right now."
Was Tez Johnson officially adopted by the Nix family?

No, Tez Johnson was never officially adopted by the Nix family, but he views them as his family. He moved in with the family when he was 15 years old because of troubles at home. Johnson still has a relationship with his biological mother but stayed with the Nix family until he started his college football career.

Tez Johnson and Bo Nix competed as teammates in high school, but only got to play one season in college together. They both played for Oregon in the 2023 season. Now that Johnson has been drafted into the NFL, they will compete against each other again at the highest level despite their brotherly bond.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
