"I got up and walked out": When Deion Sanders opened up about rejecting New York Giants after they asked him to take a test

Deion Sanders built a successful career in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls with two different teams. After his retirement, Coach Prime was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Ad

Sanders is now using his experience to help develop future superstars of the game. He was a two-sport player who also played baseball professionally for teams like the Atlanta Braves, the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

During an appearance on the "Rich Eisen show" in 2019, Deion Sanders shared an interesting story about his NFL draft day that involved the New York Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I'm backing away from crowds and people trying to grab me. And I back into this room and the Giants were there," Coach Prime said. "And it was the Giants room and they had people sitting down taking these tests. I sat down and then they gave me this thing and I saw what is this? They say this is a test and you know we need you to take it.

Ad

Trending

"I said hold on, what pick do you have? And it's like the 10th. I was like alright I'll be gone long before then. So I got up and walked out. I'll be gone boy, I'll be way gone before then. And I said I'm not going to you. Don't draft me, I'm gonna play baseball if you do."

Ad

Ad

In the end, Deion Sanders was drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with them before spending one year with the 49ers, winning his first Super Bowl.

Coach Prime then joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1995 and won his second Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl XXX. Now, his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are looking to create their own legacy in the league after getting drafted this year.

Ad

NFL reporter Peter King calls out Deion Sanders' draft antics amidst criticism around Shedeur

Shedeur Sanders has been receiving a lot of criticism and hate from fans and experts alike. He decided to forego participating in the Scouting Combine, which has led to people claiming that he is 'entitled' and 'arrogant'.

Veteran NFL reporter Peter King compared Shedeur's situation to that of his dads, when he was drafted in 1989. King said that the quarterback is following in Coach Prime's footsteps and is garnering attention as someone who is viewed as an out-of-the-box prospect.

Ad

"Deion Sanders, I remember this specifically in 1989, when he was in the draft, and he came out like gangbusters, Prime Time, cover of SI, being very, very counter NFL culture."

"And over the years, one of the things that I grew to respect incredibly about Deion Sanders is that he knew that a cornerback in the NFL was not going to make Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders money unless he wasn't just your average everyday great player in the NFL. And so he made himself into something that he knew would make him money, and he was smart."

Ad

Deion Sanders built a reputation around his fame because of his incredible NFL career. Now, if Shedeur wants to do the same as his dad, then he will have to prove to his critics and trolls that he has what it takes to be a future star quarterback in the league with multiple Super Bowl victories around his belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place