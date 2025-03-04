Deion Sanders sends bold message amid negative narratives surrounding Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is receiving plenty of hatred from all sides – whether it be fans or analysts/insiders – for his decision to skip the NFL combine drills, which to them reeks of arrogance and entitlement. Thus, his father Deion is stepping to addresss them himself.

On Tuesday on X, the Hall of Fame cornerback posted this message:

"I think they're mad because we're (black and bold)."

He would not be the only one coming to the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's defense, however. Former two-time Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay, who played collegiately in Boulder, posted this:

"Why is there so much Shedeur Sanders Hate!! All the man does is Win! He smart, tough as hell creates explosive plays with his arm, very Accurate and consistent.. But yet you got people that hide behind the NFL wall and talk bad about him.. smh coward stuff man…"

Insider claims Shedeur Sanders alienated two teams during combine interviews

During combine week, an anonymous quarterbacks coach reportedly called Shedeur Sanders "brash" and "arrogant" while speaking with NFL insider Josina Anderson. And while she and others were disappointed in what they considered a form of so-called "character assassination," new information has surfaced insinuating that it was not just a one-time occurrence.

On Tuesday on his podcast, Todd McShay said (Timestamp: 7:54):

"The two people that I spoke to ... left the meeting feeling like Shedeur Sanders was not overly concerned of what they thought of him. ... They both said in different ways, different words that they did not feel like Shedeur Sanders cared all that much about what that organization thought of him.

"One person I talked to said it (just) wasn't a professional approach. The other person I talked to said he wasn't taking it seriously at all."

Another proponent of the notion is Doug Gottlieb, who said on his podcast:

“I think that’s very possible. I don’t think that’s smart, but I think that’s completely possible.

"Do I think there's a portion of it that’s confirmation bias; that he gives off all of the vibes of being completely entitled, completely arrogant, and being a Deion 2.0? Sure, that’s also viable. I also think that option three is probably the most likely, which is this is actually who he is."

The NFL draft will be held at Green Bay's Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

