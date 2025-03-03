NFL insider comes in Shedeur Sanders’ defense after coach calls Colorado star “brash” and “arrogant”

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the biggest names in this year’s NFL draft, talked about his confidence in reviving struggling teams at the combine this weekend. However, his self-assuredness during team interviews reportedly rubbed at least one person negatively.

Ad

In response, on Monday on Twitter, NFL insider Josina Anderson expressed disappointment while giving her opinion on the story.

“I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off 'brash' and 'arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source,” Anderson tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although Anderson declined to name the team and the quarterbacks coach, she was blunt enough to criticize his assessment of Shedeur Sanders. To her, Sanders has exhibited contrary behavior, often going out of his way during press appearances while being polite, cordial, witty and thoughtful.

Anderson said that the unnamed coach had a personal beef against athletes with fame and financial success. Since Shedeur is the son of NFL legend, Deion Sanders and one of the top NIL athletes, he was the unfortunate target, Anderson believes. However, Anderson feels that despite Sanders' rich background, he is humble and fairly grounded.

Ad

“Hopefully any potential biases towards 'the culture' are being checked at the door, as not to unduly impact stock & business," Anderson wrote. "The modern-day college athlete is evolving, as is the scale of business and opportunities surrounding them before entering professional leagues.”

Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns as CU went 9-4 last season as the Buffaloes rebounded from a 1-11 mark in 2022 before the Sanders father-son duo arrived to turn the program around.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders rubbed NFL teams negatively

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda also reported similar sentiments regarding Shedeur Sanders on Sunday. Teams have multiple reasons to look beyond Sanders as they believe “he showed little to no improvement in his game last season and made some poor choices.”

During the media interview, he showed infinite confidence when he said:

“There should be no question why a franchise should pick me.”

Sanders skipped throwing drills at the NFL combine and earlier declared he would not attend the NFL draft day in Green Bay. All of these factors have affected his image negatively. Despite this, he is expected to be a top pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins