"I am all for it": Keon Coleman drops his opinion on Travis Hunter's huge NFL ambitions

Travis Hunter is a generational talent. He raised many eyebrows when he opened up about his NFL ambitions of playing on both sides of the ball. Many think it's impractical because of the physicality it demands and the toll it takes on an athlete's health.

Even though there had been many players in the past who tried to showcase their two-way skills but could not reach atop and dominate the way Hunter flexed his abilities in college. He was lethal for Deion Sanders and Colorado as a defensive and an offensive player.

Contemplating the feasibility of his ambitions, Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared their opinions.

Keon Coleman gives a big upvote to Travis Hunter

On Thursday's "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" episode, Coleman spoke about the intricate details of wide receivers and cornerbacks playing in the NFL.

According to him, playing on both sides never brought success to any team, and coaches of top franchises never allowed players to do so. However, in the case of Hunter, it could turn out differently, says Coleman.

“I think I might as well let him do it. Yeah, at least let him try it out. I mean, if he's going to franchise that's winning, no, he ain't doing that, right? They're not gonna play that,” Coleman said on the show.

“But, I mean, if you kind of up the air rebuilding, he might as well let him do it, see what he could do. I think he is capable of it and he's shown it. But if they say you're gonna have to guard Tyreek Hill. Then go through this. Nobody just play Tyreek Hill, man to man, one on one. Now you got help. Now you just play your role. You go on offense. You ain't running the gold ball every place. So it's different."

“That's his talent, like he ain't never said yeah I kill you and kill you, he ain't nobody told me that I don't have no problem with him going to do what he want to do with his career. I'm all for it. I'm a player's player,” Coleman added, welcoming Hunter's ambitions.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony also endorsed Coleman’s suggestion that teams should allow him to see whether it works for them.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter is a top 5 pick. Per reports, the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants could be his potential destinations in the NFL.

