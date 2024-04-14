“I just wore pink today” - Deiondra Sanders' BF Jacquees discloses baby preferences ahead of gender reveal party

Jacquees is mincing no words as he and his girlfriend, Deiondra Sanders, get ready for their baby’s gender reveal party. The R&B singer took to Instagram to tell fans his preference for his baby’s gender. He also clarified that the color of his apparel had nothing to do with which team he was rooting for.

Jacquees and Deiondra have been in a relationship since at least the end of last year when Deion Sanders’ daughter made their relationship public on social media. News of her pregnancy had been making the social media rounds since February, but the couple announced it in March. Now they are ready to tell the world whether it is a boy or a girl.

“Bday coming up but I’m currently house looking for this gender reveal crib in May. #TEAMBOY I just wore pink today,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Deiondra Sanders' boyfriend wants a boy.

The Instagram story tells fans two things. One is that the R&B star is rooting for his first baby with Deiondra to be a boy. Second, the world will have to wait until May to know if the singer got his wish.

Jacquees will be turning 30 on April 15, but the birthday bash has been going on for almost a couple of weeks now. He celebrated it with his girlfriend in London while he was on a concert tour in the English capital. The party will surely be bigger on Monday, though.

Jacquees’ playful banter with girlfriend Deiondra Sanders on the baby’s gender

Deiondra Sanders recently shared a vlog on YouTube, giving fans a glimpse into her first anatomy scan. She went for it with her mother, Carolyn Chambers, and her boyfriend, Jacquees. Before going for the scan, she discussed the gender of the baby with the "B.E.D." artist. While Deiondra said she didn't want to know about it, her baby daddy claimed to already know.

"He think it's a boy because he said he saw the wee wee but it was the umbilical cord when the baby was really small," she can be heard saying in the video.

The musician responded that since he was a boy himself, he knew what a "wee wee" looked like. Fans won't know it until next month, with a gender reveal party scheduled for May 18. It would be interesting to see the scenes in the household after that.

