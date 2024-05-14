“I know he’s learned a lot from Coach Saban” - Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer lauds Nate Oats’ success while crediting 7x national champ Nick Saban

As Alabama Crimson Tide football's new head coach, Kalen DeBoer has a daunting task. DeBoer has to follow in the footsteps of ex-coach Nick Saban, who retired in January after securing six national championships and nine SEC titles. With a career 104–12 head coaching record, DeBoer is expected to maintain Alabama's football dynasty.

Meanwhile, the success of Alabama's men's basketball team, under the guidance of coach Nate Oats, has been equally impressive. The team reached the Final Four for the first time in its history, elevating expectations in Tuscaloosa.

During an interview on "The Next Round," Kalen DeBoer admitted his limited television viewing but said he supports Alabama basketball:

“I know that should be really easy, but I mean the thing I’ve watched start to finish that I can think of right now would have been the Final Four game."

Kalen DeBoer acknowledged Nate Oats' achievements and highlighted his rapid success at Alabama. His achievements include two regular-season and conference tournament titles, two Sweet 16 appearances, and a Final Four berth within five seasons.

Kalen DeBoer noted Nate Oats' development under Nick Saban's mentorship:

“I know he’s learned a lot from Coach Saban in his time and becoming a better coach and it was fun picking his brain on a few things. Whether it was about the institution or just how he goes about his days and things like that.”

Kalen DeBoer expressed his enthusiasm for Nate Oats and the basketball program, indicating his recent interaction with the coach:

“I loved it, and I just got a chance to sit with him yesterday for a few minutes and he’s busy too. But that’s a blast when you see these guys coming together and he’s done some great work here. Asked him a couple questions about things.”

Kalen DeBoer's championship philosophy

On "The Ryen Russillo Podcast," Kalen DeBoer underscored the necessity of cultivating balance and physical toughness to secure championships.

Kalen DeBoer has a coaching record of 104 wins and 12 losses, including a 2–1 record in the college football playoff. He also has a dominant 17–2 record in the NAIA playoffs. His success speaks volumes about his work.

Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, Kalen DeBoer emphasized the importance of instilling attitude, toughness and a familial atmosphere within his teams:

"Creating an attitude, creating a toughness, creating a family environment ... doesn’t happen just by putting in cute pass plays or really awesome blitzes."

His commitment to this ethos bore fruit in 2023 when he led the University of Washington to the CFP national championship game. There, he clinched the Pac-12 championship and notched a program-best 14 wins.