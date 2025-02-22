"I learned a lesson": When Urban Meyer opened up on early recruiting experience in Florida

An old interview has given insight into how Urban Meyer handled recruitment when he coached the Florida Gators. After a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he finished his coaching career in 2021. He has since transitioned to being a College Football commentator and podcaster.

Ad

On Jan. 14, ESPN announced he would enter the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame. He will join legendary coaches and players, including Nick Saban, Michael Strahan, and Michael Vick. The former Gators coach will be inducted at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 9.

Fans have reflected on his coaching style and recruitment ability, which led to his successful career. In an interview from 2008, the 2025 College Football Hall of Famer gave fans insight into how he recruited players at Florida.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I learned a lesson. When we first got here was going off Tom Lemming's list or, you know, the .com list. Find out the fastest guys and highest-rated guys and go recruit them. We don't do that anymore. Matter fact, we take some guys under the radar. Ahmad Black was not even in the top 300 players in America, but high character guy. Tough guy that does it the right way," Meyer said (0:53 onwards).

Ad

Ad

His belief in Black benefitted Florida, as the former Safety led the team in interceptions in the 2008 season.

"I could go on and on. We have a bunch of players that we believe in our program. Now, that doesn't mean we're not going after the number one, number two guys, but your team and how you win is great chemistry, and this is one of the great examples(recruiting the right players), you know, you start hearing about this NBA, and NFL and professional baseball people that disrupt the clubhouse," Meyer said (1:20 onwards).

Ad

"The locker room. That's all true. That's real life, and the chemistry within a locker room is critical for success."

Urban Meyer's career with the Florida Gators

The former coach spent six years with the Gators. During that time, he brought in and worked with talented players, including Black, Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, and Percy Harvin. Meyers also led the program to two national championship wins and had three seasons where the team finished with a 13-1 record.

Ad

He ended his career with Florida following the 2010 season. The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame coach led the team to a 37-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2011.

Meyer has a 65-15 record as Florida's coach. Although fans may remember his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes more, his career with the Gators was also a great accomplishment to his legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.