“I like the idea of a Will Howard”: CFB analyst makes case for Ohio State star to join Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are looking to improve their quarterback group after a tough season. Some believe adding a veteran like Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins could help. However, a mix of experienced players and young talent might give the team a better chance to find a long-term answer at quarterback.

Analyst Nathan Zegua shared thoughts on building the perfect quarterback room for the Browns when he joined ESPN Cleveland on Thursday.

"My kind of ideal quarterback room, as I look at it, would be the quarterback at two, you know, maybe at Dan Dimes, and kind of that veteran role, or even if it's a Kirk Cousins, that's fine," he said.

"And then I like the idea of having a Will Howard, or a Quinn Hewers, or a Shuck, or somebody from this draft also in this room, and then you have DTR competing to try and say, 'Hey, I still deserve to be in the program.'”

This idea could give the Browns multiple young quarterbacks to develop, just like when Washington drafted Kirk Cousins and RG3. Adding Howard to the Browns’ quarterback room, along with an experienced QB, will create a good mix of experience and future potential.

Will Howard NFL landing spot ft. Baltimore Ravens

Howard led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship win over Notre Dame on January 20, 2025, earning Offensive MVP honors. After his fifth year of college football, he is expected to enter the NFL Draft.

Scouts predict he will be a fourth-round pick and see him as a backup with strong physical skills and the ability to both run and throw. While he has talent, the Buckeyes QB still has areas to improve as he moves to the next level.

The Baltimore Ravens currently have no backup quarterback for the 2025 season. While Lamar Jackson has been very durable, the team needs a reliable option if he ever misses time. Instead of paying for an experienced backup, the Ravens could draft Howard as a low-cost option.

Learning behind Jackson would give him time to develop in a steady environment. The Ravens like to build their team through the draft, making Howard a smart choice.

