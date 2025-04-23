"I Love u 2 Life son.": Coach Prime makes his feelings known as Colorado OL hits transfer portal with respect

Coach Deion Sanders sends his support to Aiden DeCorte as he leaves the Colorado Buffaloes for the spring transfer portal. The offensive lineman announced on Tuesday via X that he would seek a new team ahead of the 2025 season. In his tweet, he thanked Coach Prime for taking a chance on him last year.

Ad

"Thank you to the University of Colorado for everything you have done for me. Coach Prime, thank you so much for taking a chance on me. Coach you will have an ever lasting affect on my life, what you have done to help me and the rest of the team goes further than the field. You truly helped me become a better version of my self everyday," DeCorte tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite leaving his team, Coach Prime reposted DeCorte's tweet and gave a heartfelt response.

"I Love u 2 Life son. Let me know if or whenever u need me. I'm calling u this week.," Sanders tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeCorte didn't see action last season. His decision to enter the spring transfer portal could give him the opportunity to play for a team in need of an offensive lineman.

Meanwhile, Sanders will look to his roster for potential options to start and as a backup at the offensive line position. He also recently lost offensive lineman Cash Cleveland, who entered the spring transfer portal after his freshman year.

Coach Sanders has acquired five offensive linemen to help improve the team, including Mana Taimani. The former Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman played in four games last year and has the experience to start for the 2025 season.

Ad

Colorado fans are hopeful that Sanders can lead his new roster to the College Football Playoff in his third year as coach.

Coach Prime enters new era with Colorado Buffaloes

The upcoming season will be a fresh experience for Sanders as a coach. He lost several key players from last year's roster, including his son, Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime will rely on new stars to compete against the best in the Big 12.

Ad

One player who could play a key role is Julian Lewis. The quarterback is hoping to replace Shedeur as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback as a freshman. He completed 736 passes for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns during his time playing for the Carrollton High School Trojans.

The NFL legend-turned-coach will also have several returning players who could help the Buffaloes contend for the top spot in the Big 12 standings. Dre'lon Miller may have a chance to play a bigger role in Colorado's offense.

Ad

The wide receiver was fifth in receiving yards last year with 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Sanders may depend on Miller to have more catches, as the team will be without top receivers like Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester.

Coach Prime will kick off the new era with Colorado on Aug. 29 when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place